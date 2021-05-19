U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

LaLiga teams up with Microsoft to digitally transform football globally and reimagine a new era in sports

·5 min read
Companies will focus on building innovative technology solutions for the sports industry to enhance the fan engagement experience with data-enhanced match coverage, next-generation over the top (OTT) streaming services, advanced content protection services and venue management systems

MADRID, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga, Spain's premier football association, and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced an expansion of their partnership focused on digitally transforming the sports experience globally. The companies will also collaborate on developing technology solutions to the media and entertainment industry through LaLiga's technology offering, LaLiga Tech.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

As LaLiga's global Tech and Innovation Partner, Microsoft will help develop new and leverage existing solutions that will drive innovation across the sports industry including:

  • For sports fans: Azure Event Hubs, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks and Azure Machine Learning will provide data-enhanced match coverage, personalized OTT streaming options such as camera angle selection in matches. LaLiga will offer new experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3-D replays.

  • For rights holders, broadcasters and commercial partners: Azure, Dynamics 365, Power BI, SQL Database and Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Machine learning will enable an enhanced OTT streaming platform that features personalized recommendations and enhanced experiences with relevant content, games and services.

  • For venue managers: Power BI and Azure will streamline stadium operations through innovations in security, and leverage 5G for unified in-stadium experiences.

As part of the collaboration, LaLiga will utilize Microsoft Azure, including AI and machine learning for its LaLigaSportsTV OTT platform and Mediacoach (match stats and visualization) platform, to reinvent interactive audiovisual experiences and formats.

"We value Microsoft as our technology and innovation partner and appreciate how they collaborate deeply to build innovative solutions aimed at solving business challenges specific to our industry," said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. "We are moving into a new era in which technology will become the center of the fan experience and data insights will power the next stage of global growth."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with LaLiga as it makes further bold moves to deepen engagement with its hundreds of millions of fans, while bringing new business models to market with Microsoft cloud and AI capabilities," said Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President Global Sales, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Corp. "Microsoft is proud to help accelerate LaLiga's digital innovation and empower exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industries through LaLiga's technology portfolio."

The collaboration is key to the growth and development of LaLiga Tech, through which LaLiga will package its full range of existing technologies into a commercial offering for the sports industry, from match-day stats and analytics to the next generation of OTT streaming services, to the most advanced content protection services and venue access management systems. This will help LaLiga expand into a new era in sports and beyond and enhance the fan experience by creating new data-driven technology solutions, powered by Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, and provide customized technology platform, services and solutions to third parties.

The offerings build on LaLiga's rich history of investing and focusing on the development of innovative technology aimed at enhancing the fan experience, including a robust app ecosystem on top of Microsoft Azure services. LaLiga's family of official apps have had more than 113 million downloads globally. LaLigaSportsTV, which provides a free OTT video streaming platform for multiple sports beyond football, has had over 1.5 million registered users.

The solutions leverage a powerful data and AI to deliver personalized content based on fan preferences as well as games and video that engage casual and hardcore fans on match day and beyond.

In addition, LaLiga utilizes Microsoft Power BI dashboards to provide data visualization for TV audience, fan360, social media, brand favorability and engagement, web and app performance per country, helping LaLiga and its clubs create more engaging and tailored experiences.

With the enhanced partnership announced today, LaLiga and Microsoft will focus on co-innovation and cloud acceleration using Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities. The collaboration will continue providing LaLiga, through LaLiga Tech assets, with new growth and business opportunities by leveraging the best innovations emerging across the sports market, entertainment companies and other commercial companies around the globe.

About LaLiga
LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 teams in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organisation of these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached more than 2.7 billion people globally. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 55 countries through 9 offices and 46 delegates. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world's first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Puedes acceder a este y a otros contenidos en el Centro de Noticias de Microsoft en España.

    Google Puts Tools Rivaling Microsoft, Slack at Center of I/O

(Bloomberg) -- Google unfurled an expansive range of consumer products and gee-whiz research at the kickoff of its marquee annual conference, with announcements spanning quantum computing, garrulous bots, automated photo animations and dermatology screenings.The technology giant bookended the presentation with tools made for workplaces, underscoring the company's desire to position itself as a leader in the less splashy business of enterprise software.Alphabet Inc.'s Google opened its I/O conference on Tuesday, held virtually, by unveiling a series of upgrades to Workspace, its collaboration software suite. Traditionally, Google has devoted the conference to mobile software. Instead, it led off with a presentation from Javier Soltero, a vice president hired from Microsoft Corp. to manage Workspace. Soltero introduced a new ability to insert Google Meet video calls directly inside other tools like Docs and Sheets, a direct challenge to Microsoft's Teams product and offerings from Zoom Video Communications Inc.Google also touted Smart Canvas, a project-management feature. This means Google is plowing forward in a market full of much smaller players, such as Atlassian Corp., Asana Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc., which is undergoing a blockbuster acquisition of workplace-chat service Slack.Even Google's most far-out release of the day was framed as an assist to its cloud business. At the end of the keynote, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai teased a new project called Starline. Using compression technology, Google showed off a way to hold video calls with people as 3D holograms. "It's as close as we can get to the feeling of sitting across from someone," Pichai said."We have spent thousands of hours testing it in our own offices, and the results are promising," he added. "There's also excitement from our lead enterprise partners." He mentioned media and health-care companies, but didn't offer further details.Revenue in Google's cloud division grew 46% to $4.05 billion during the first quarter. The company doesn't share Workspace sales.Here are some other key highlights from Google I/O on Tuesday:Next generation AI: Pichai demonstrated LaMDA, the latest version of Google's system for understanding language, with a bot speaking as a paper airplane. It's in the research phase for now, but will presumably come to Google's search and voice assistant.Android privacy controls: Android didn't have a major face-lift beyond new controls to let users know when apps were using their data, and a feature called "app hibernation."Computing advances: Google announced new plans around a quantum computing center; advances in AI-enhanced screening for skin cancer and radiology; and a new version of its TPU chip, which it said will be available to cloud customers later this year.Less racist photos: Google said it has added features to its phone camera and software to better capture people of color following several embarrassing incidents over the years.Search controls: Google added a slew of new privacy controls on Android and search, including a new way to zap your most recent searches.Shopify integration: An announcement of a new way for Shopify Inc. merchants to get in front of shoppers on Google services boosted shares of the Canadian software company, which gained 3.4% for the day.Samsung partnership: Google is teaming up with Samsung on Wear, Google's software platform to convince more people to buy Android smartwatches. Samsung previously had its own software. The latest offering includes more integrations with the software and Fitbit, which Google owns, to compete with Apple Watch.

