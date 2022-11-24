U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,042.50
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,268.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,898.25
    +35.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.10
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.80
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.35
    -0.94 (-4.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8570
    -0.7160 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.11
    +528.49 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.03
    +8.46 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.28
    +363.54 (+1.29%)
     

Lam Research Acquires SEMSYSCO to Advance Chip Packaging

·3 min read

Company broadens portfolio to include next-generation substrates and panel-level processes for heterogeneous semiconductor solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SEMSYSCO GmbH, a global provider of wet processing semiconductor equipment from Gruenwald Equity and other investors. With the addition of SEMSYSCO, Lam gains capabilities in advanced packaging, ideal for leading-edge logic chips and chiplet-based solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Lam Research (PRNewsfoto/Lam Research Corporation)
Lam Research (PRNewsfoto/Lam Research Corporation)

The acquisition of SEMSYSCO broadens Lam's packaging offerings, bringing a portfolio of innovative cleaning and plating capabilities for chiplet-to-chiplet or chiplet-to-substrate heterogeneous integration. This includes support of fan-out panel-level packaging, a game-changing process in which chips or chiplets are cut from a large, rectangular substrate sheet several times the size of a traditional silicon wafer. This approach enables chipmakers to significantly increase yield and reduce waste.

"Packaging plays an important role in extending Moore's Law and enabling future leadership products with higher levels of system in package integration. New substrate-based panel-level approaches are vital to cost-effectively realizing the high-performance chiplet-based solutions needed for the digital world," said Keyvan Esfarjani, chief global operations officer at Intel Corporation. "We are pleased to expand our deep, long-standing relationship with Lam to include advanced cleaning and plating processes in the new panel form factor."

"The strategic acquisition of SEMSYSCO furthers our commitment to help chipmakers address their emerging technology challenges, adding deep capabilities in advanced substrates and packaging processes," said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer at Lam Research. "With innovative offerings and leading-edge research and development in packaging, Lam is well-positioned to support our customers as they scale to future chiplet-based technologies."

With the acquisition of SEMSYSCO, Lam also gains a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Austria focused on next-generation substrates and heterogeneous packaging, broadening the company's strong development capabilities in Europe and adding a sixth lab in Lam's global network. In addition, it brings to Lam new and expanded relationships with chipmakers and fabless customers.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

Company Contacts:

Laura Bakken
Corporate Media Relations
(971) 272-2265
laura.bakken@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the need for advanced packaging solutions and technologies, the capabilities of SEMSYSCO's technologies, the benefits that customers will receive from advanced packaging solutions, Lam's ability to support customer requirements, and the benefits of that Lam will realize from acquiring SEMSYSCO. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in condition, significance, value and effect including those risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon UK adds e-cargo bikes, walkers in decarbonisation drive

    Amazon UK said it would expand its electric-cargo bike fleet and make more deliveries on foot to accelerate the decarbonisation of the transportation network it uses to deliver packages across the country. The group, which has 75,000 permanent UK employees, said on Thursday that it would add two new small delivery hubs in London and open one in Manchester for the extra bikes and walkers, as part of a 300 million pound ($359 million) five-year investment in electrification and decarbonisation in Britain which was announced in October. Amazon is targeting net-zero carbon by 2040 and said that the extra e-cargo bikes, a four-wheeled vehicle with handlebars and a container on the back, and the walkers would carry 2 million deliveries a year.

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Wednesday

    Plenty of things have gone wrong for Nio (NYSE: NIO) shareholders recently. Nio's American depositary shares were still higher by 6.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. This year was supposed to be somewhat of a breakout year for Nio.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Hardcore’ won’t save you: Twitter workers who committed to sticking with Elon Musk have reportedly been laid off

    Some Twitter employees who chose to stay at the company as it transformed to "Twitter 2.0" are being shown the door.

  • 2 Stocks Soaring on M&A Speculation

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose almost 1%, and while gains for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were more measured, there was still palpable optimism among investors going into the Thanksgiving break. One trend that has picked up lately has been interest from companies looking to make strategic moves in the merger and acquisition (M&A) market. On Wednesday, both Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) experienced sizable gains on reports that the companies might be putting themselves up for sale or have attracted interest from a potential acquirer.

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • The FDA Just Approved Its Most Expensive Drug Ever — Sending UniQure Stock On A Warpath

    The FDA just approved its most expensive drug ever — a hemophilia gene therapy from Carlisle and UniQure — and QURE stock popped Wednesday.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Stocks trend higher near close, crude oil prices fall

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down how stocks and commodities are performing into the closing bell ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.