Lam Research Corporation Announces March 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call

Lam Research Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • LRCX
Lam Research Corporation
Lam Research Corporation

FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast:

To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam’s web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

Contact Information:

Lam Research Investor Relations Department. Investor.relations@lamresearch.com, 510-572-1615.


About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com (LRCX-F).

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com


