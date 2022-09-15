U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Lam Research Opens New State-of-the-Art Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, India

·4 min read

New, cutting-edge facility will leverage the country's engineering talent pool to accelerate Lam's research and development of semiconductor manufacturing equipment & related technologies

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today celebrated the opening of the company's new India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, the company's most advanced facility in the country to date. The new lab will focus on the research and development (R&D), engineering and testing of wafer fabrication hardware and software used in the creation of next-generation DRAM, NAND and logic technologies, and will be an integral part of the company's leading-edge global network of labs.

Lam Research opens India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, one of five cutting-edge R&amp;D labs world-wide working to drive the next generation of semiconductor technologies. Lam is the world's largest provided of wafer fabrication equipment.
Lam Research opens India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, one of five cutting-edge R&D labs world-wide working to drive the next generation of semiconductor technologies. Lam is the world's largest provided of wafer fabrication equipment.

Lam Research opens India Center for Engineering to expand global R&D lab network and advance next gen of chip technology

"We are proud to build on our long-standing presence in India with the opening of our new, world-class Center for Engineering," said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. "This important facility is an expansion of Lam's R&D operations and will play a critical role in the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity. It enables us to capitalize on the tremendous pool of technical talent in India as we strive to solve our customers' biggest challenges."

At the new lab, engineers will span a range of disciplines, from plasma and materials science to artificial intelligence and software controls. Featuring state-of-the-art design and testing equipment, Lam engineers in India can design, test, and validate new deposition and etch technologies on site rather than sending them to other locations, thereby offering the potential to significantly shorten the design cycle. The new lab will also feature virtual reality facilities to connect with other engineers around the globe.

"Since opening our first facility in India two decades ago, the ingenuity and dedication of our engineering and operations teams here have been key to the development of innovations that have helped propel the advancement of semiconductor technology," said Rangesh Raghavan, Lam Research's India corporate vice president and general manager. "I would like to thank our employees in India and around the world for their work to help to make this new, state-of-the art facility a reality."

In addition to the new center, Lam currently operates two additional facilities in Bengaluru largely dedicated to software and hardware engineering and support for Lam's global manufacturing operations.

At today's opening ceremony, Lam also announced scholarships for three female students to pursue their engineering studies as part of Lam's ongoing commitment to inspiring and supporting future science, technology, engineering and math talent, including potential opportunities for the semiconductor industry in India.

About Lam Research 

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: the role that the new facility will play in creating new technologies, the number and qualifications of its workers, and the future complexity of semiconductor technology. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include the business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; labor and regulatory changes in India and around the world; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts:

Usha Mariyappa 
Media Relations
080-46420300 
usha.mariyappa@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX-B)

 

(PRNewsfoto/Lam Research)
(PRNewsfoto/Lam Research)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lam-research-opens-new-state-of-the-art-center-for-engineering-in-bengaluru-india-301624942.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

