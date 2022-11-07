U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.75
    -24.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,259.00
    -169.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,799.25
    -91.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.50
    -11.20 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.08
    -1.53 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.00
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.28 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9924
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0069 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2050
    +0.5510 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,885.68
    -418.69 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.64
    +10.59 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.21
    +246.47 (+0.91%)
     

Lam Research's Emissions Reduction Goals Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative

·4 min read

Lam Continues Progress Towards Net Zero, Joining the Global Semiconductor Climate Consortium as a Founding Member

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced the company's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the Worldwide Fund for Nature. Lam is the first U.S.-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer to receive this important approval. As announced separately today by SEMI, Lam also joined with other chip industry leaders to form the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.

"Today's milestones reflect the company's commitment toward advancing sustainability in the semiconductor industry," said Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer at Lam Research. "Lam continues to demonstrate progress toward our goals set last year to operate on 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. We believe that as we transform the world through technology, we have a responsibility to help conserve our finite resources and take an active role in empowering a better future."

The SBTi's Target Validation Team determined Lam's scope 1 and 2 target ambition is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, where a team of experts review submissions and validate targets against science-based criteria.

In its target validation report for Lam, SBTi noted, "The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] special report on 1.5°C highlighted the necessity to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. Your SBTs are a key element in setting out on this net-zero decarbonization trajectory while maximizing transparency and accountability throughout."

Lam's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, now approved by SBTi, are:

  • Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

  • Increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 4% in the base year to 100% by 2030.

  • By 2025, 69.5% of its suppliers and customers by emissions, covering 46.5% of purchased goods and services and 83% of the use of sold products, will have science-based targets.

Lam Joins the Semiconductor Climate Consortium as a Founding Member

Lam, one of the first in the semiconductor industry to set a net zero emissions goal, also announced the company is a founding member of the global Semiconductor Climate Consortium, a group formed with other companies from across the semiconductor value chain and SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. The new consortium is the first global, ecosystem-wide collaborative of semiconductor companies dedicated to taking steps designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will focus on advancing the semiconductor industry's response to the challenge of climate change through collaboration, transparency and ambitious goal setting in accordance with the best available science.

Media Resources:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a leading global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, our net zero emissions goals, renewable electricity goals, and other sustainability goals, our environmental footprint, other factors that may affect sustainability in our industry and our social impacts. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy; the actions of our customers and competitors; scientific advances or changes; and other global or environmental effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts:

Libra White
Media Relations
(510) 572-7725
publicrelations@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856049/Lam_Research_Logo_v1.jpg

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped This Week

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged 12% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, furthering the decline in the online retail giant's stock price since its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27. Amazon's net sales grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the e-commerce leader's revenue was up 19%.

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Production Hit; Big Meta Job Cuts Seen

    Futures fell. Apple iPhone 14 Pro production has been hit by China Covid curbs. Meta Platforms is expected to announce big job cuts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Artificial intelligence (AI) advances continue to transform the technology industry. Its ability to take on tasks that previously required human intervention holds the potential to change the world while it benefits the stocks that put it to effective use.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • US Stock Futures, Oil Fall on China’s Covid Zero: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor appetite soured, sending US equity futures and commodities lower after China affirmed its Covid-Zero policy stance. The dollar advanced against major currencies on its appeal as a haven asset. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyHouston Mogul’s $75 Millio

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • 15 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest aerospace companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest aerospace companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World. In the last few decades, the aerospace industry has grown substantially thanks to […]

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell 5.2% in October

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 5.2% in October, despite the overall S&P 500 increasing 8%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD faced a slew of headwinds during the quarter, including a cratering PC market and the unveiling of new restrictions on advanced semiconductor sales to China. Strikingly, the shortfall occurred really in one segment, the PC market, which came to an absolute standstill during the second half of the summer.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet

    Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Apple's stock has still declined 12% this year as of this writing, but Alphabet fared much worse with a 34% drop. Let's see why Apple outperformed Alphabet by such a wide margin and if it will remain the better bear market buy.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Could Be 22% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...