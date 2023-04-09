We Like Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lam Research:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$19b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Lam Research has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lam Research compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lam Research here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lam Research Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Lam Research. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 41%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 63%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Lam Research's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Lam Research is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

