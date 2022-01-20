U.S. markets closed

Lamar Advertising Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2021 Distributions on Common Stock

Lamar Advertising Company
·2 min read
  • LAMR

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (“Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced certain year-end federal income tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions on its Class A and Class B common stock (“Common Stock”).

The following tables summarize, for federal income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Lamar Common Stock, presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of Lamar’s 2021 distributions.

Lamar Advertising Company Common Stock

Ticker Symbol: LAMR

Ordinary

Qualified

Cash

Taxable

Taxable

Sec. 199A

Return of

Distribution

Dividend

Dividend

Dividend

Capital

Record Date

Payable Date

(per share)

(per share)

(per share)*

(per share)*

(per share)

3/22/2021

3/31/2021

$0.7500

$0.7500

$0.0369

$0.7131

$0.0000

6/21/2021

6/30/2021

$0.7500

$0.7500

$0.0369

$0.7131

$0.0000

9/20/2021

9/30/2021

$1.0000

$1.0000

$0.0492

$0.9508

$0.0000

12/20/2021

12/30/2021

$1.0000

$1.0000

$0.9508

$0.0492

$0.0000

**12/20/2021

**12/30/2021

$0.5000

$0.5000

$0.4754

$0.0246

$0.0000

*Qualified taxable dividend and Sec. 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

**Special dividend

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,800 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow
Lamar Advertising Company
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


