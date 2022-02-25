U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 Operating Results

Lamar Advertising Company
·23 min read
  • LAMR
    Watchlist
Lamar Advertising Company
Lamar Advertising Company

Three Month Results

  • Net revenue was $494.6 million

  • Net income was $123.3 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $230.7 million

Twelve Month Results

  • Net revenue was $1.79 billion

  • Net income was $388.1 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $827.3 million

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“As our record financial results in 2021 demonstrate, businesses large and small today have a growing appreciation for the reach and impact of out-of-home advertising," Lamar CEO Sean Reilly said. "We set new marks in 2021 for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO per share, and we've seen the sales momentum continue into 2022. Based on current pacing, we expect full-year AFFO to be between $7.03 and $7.18 per share.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 15.4%

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.6%

  • Diluted AFFO per share increased 4.1%

Fourth Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $494.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $428.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 15.4% increase. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $8.7 million to $149.9 million as compared to $141.2 million for the same period in 2020. Lamar recognized net income of $123.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to net income of $108.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $14.6 million. Net income per diluted share was $1.21 and $1.08 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $230.7 million versus $207.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.0%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $246.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $37.8 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $149.0 million as compared to $160.1 million for the same period in 2020, a 7.0% decrease.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, funds from operations, or FFO, was $183.6 million versus $167.6 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 9.6%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $180.7 million compared to $172.1 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 5.0%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 4.1% to $1.78 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $1.71 for the same period in 2020.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 14.0% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 10.4% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2020 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2021 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Twelve Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $1.79 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 versus $1.57 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a 13.9% increase. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 increased $111.1 million to $521.2 million as compared to $410.1 million for the same period in 2020. Lamar recognized net income of $388.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to net income of $243.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $144.7 million. Net income per diluted share was $3.83 and $2.41 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $827.3 million versus $671.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 23.2%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $734.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $164.5 million as compared to the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $593.4 million as compared to $472.5 million for the same period in 2020, a 25.6% increase.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, FFO was $643.4 million versus $477.2 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 34.8%. AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $667.7 million compared to $514.8 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 29.7%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 29.2% to $6.59 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $5.10 for the same period in 2020.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Lamar had $662.4 million in total liquidity that consisted of $562.6 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $99.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. There was $175.0 million in borrowings outstanding under each of the revolving senior credit facility and accounts receivable program as of December 31, 2021.

Recent Developments

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, Lamar closed 23 acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of $204.7 million, adding over 1,200 advertising displays. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company closed 45 acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of $312.3 million, adding approximately 2,700 advertising displays.

On February 24, 2022, Lamar declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share to its Class A and Class B stockholders to be paid on March 31, 2022. Subject to the approval of the Company’s Board of Directors, the Company expects aggregate quarterly dividends to its Class A and Class B stockholders will be $4.40 per common share, including the dividend payable on March 31, 2022.

Guidance

We expect net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2022 to be between $4.83 and $4.90, with diluted AFFO per share between $7.03 and $7.18. See “Supplemental Schedules Unaudited REIT Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures” for reconciliation to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; (3) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, including the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (4) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (5) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (6) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (7) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (8) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (9) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (10) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (11) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (12) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (13) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

  • We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in (earnings) loss of investees, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets and investments and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

  • Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.

  • We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

  • We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (ix) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (x) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

  • Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

  • Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.

  • Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “acquisition-adjusted results”.

  • Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company’s operating results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Instructions for the conference call and Webcast are provided below:

Conference Call

All Callers:

1-203-518-9859 or 1-800-343-1703

Passcode:

52145

Live Webcast:

www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations

Webcast Replay:

www.lamar.com

Available through Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

Director of Investor Relations

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,900 displays.


LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues

$

494,574

$

428,525

$

1,787,401

$

1,568,856

Operating expenses (income)

Direct advertising expenses

157,079

138,448

576,952

557,274

General and administrative expenses

85,267

66,494

308,781

275,145

Corporate expenses

21,573

15,730

74,379

64,901

Stock-based compensation

14,828

7,726

37,368

18,772

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

455

(649

)

(445

)

387

Depreciation and amortization

65,623

63,748

271,294

251,296

Gain on disposition of assets

(193

)

(4,203

)

(2,115

)

(9,026

)

Total operating expense

344,632

287,294

1,266,214

1,158,749

Operating income

149,942

141,231

521,187

410,107

Other expense (income)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,604

25,235

Interest income

(209

)

(180

)

(763

)

(797

)

Interest expense

25,746

30,565

106,384

137,623

Equity in earnings of investee

(2,243

)

(3,384

)

23,294

30,385

123,841

162,061

Income before income tax expense

126,648

110,846

397,346

248,046

Income tax expense

3,334

2,140

9,256

4,660

Net income

123,314

108,706

388,090

243,386

Preferred stock dividends

92

92

365

365

Net income applicable to common stock

$

123,222

$

108,614

$

387,725

$

243,021

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per share

$

1.22

$

1.08

$

3.83

$

2.41

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.21

$

1.08

$

3.83

$

2.41

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

101,240,519

100,856,139

101,133,269

100,756,361

Diluted

101,468,468

100,884,464

101,349,865

100,902,700

OTHER DATA

Free Cash Flow Computation:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

230,655

$

207,853

$

827,289

$

671,536

Interest, net

(24,065

)

(28,943

)

(99,744

)

(130,917

)

Current tax expense

(2,938

)

(1,067

)

(7,682

)

(5,457

)

Preferred stock dividends

(92

)

(92

)

(365

)

(365

)

Total capital expenditures

(54,577

)

(17,639

)

(126,090

)

(62,272

)

Free cash flow

$

148,983

$

160,112

$

593,408

$

472,525


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA
(IN THOUSANDS)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Selected Balance Sheet Data:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

99,788

$

121,569

Working capital deficit

$

(274,358

)

$

(167,302

)

Total assets

$

6,047,494

$

5,791,441

Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities)

$

3,013,595

$

2,886,516

Total stockholders’ equity

$

1,217,089

$

1,202,768


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Selected Cash Flow Data:

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$

246,183

$

208,416

$

734,417

$

569,873

Cash flows used in investing activities

$

258,522

$

29,207

$

461,760

$

96,888

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

$

24,620

$

(126,653

)

$

(294,519

)

$

(377,917

)


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Cash flows provided by operating activities

$

246,183

$

208,416

$

734,417

$

569,873

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(41,170

)

(26,637

)

(9,582

)

(22,369

)

Total capital expenditures

(54,577

)

(17,639

)

(126,090

)

(62,272

)

Preferred stock dividends

(92

)

(92

)

(365

)

(365

)

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

455

(649

)

(445

)

387

Other

(1,816

)

(3,287

)

(4,527

)

(12,729

)

Free cash flow

$

148,983

$

160,112

$

593,408

$

472,525

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income

$

123,314

$

108,706

$

388,090

$

243,386

Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,604

25,235

Interest income

(209

)

(180

)

(763

)

(797

)

Interest expense

25,746

30,565

106,384

137,623

Equity in earnings of investee

(2,243

)

(3,384

)

Income tax expense

3,334

2,140

9,256

4,660

Operating income

149,942

141,231

521,187

410,107

Stock-based compensation

14,828

7,726

37,368

18,772

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

455

(649

)

(445

)

387

Depreciation and amortization

65,623

63,748

271,294

251,296

Gain on disposition of assets

(193

)

(4,203

)

(2,115

)

(9,026

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

230,655

$

207,853

$

827,289

$

671,536

Capital expenditure detail by category:

Billboards - traditional

$

18,817

$

2,430

$

31,894

$

11,131

Billboards - digital

17,444

3,196

55,285

22,618

Logo

5,461

7,710

12,926

13,108

Transit

740

540

2,514

3,212

Land and buildings

8,844

2,835

14,077

6,303

Operating equipment

3,271

928

9,394

5,900

Total capital expenditures

$

54,577

$

17,639

$

126,090

$

62,272


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results(a):

Net revenue

$

494,574

$

428,525

15.4

%

$

1,787,401

$

1,568,856

13.9

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

5,482

1,524

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue

$

494,574

$

434,007

14.0

%

$

1,787,401

$

1,570,380

13.8

%

Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses(b)

$

242,346

$

204,942

18.3

%

$

885,733

$

832,419

6.4

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

4,317

(1,394

)

Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses

$

242,346

$

209,259

15.8

%

$

885,733

$

831,025

6.6

%

Outdoor operating income

$

252,228

$

223,583

12.8

%

$

901,668

$

736,437

22.4

%

Acquisition and divestitures

1,165

2,918

Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income

$

252,228

$

224,748

12.2

%

$

901,668

$

739,355

22.0

%

Reported corporate expense

$

21,573

$

15,730

37.1

%

$

74,379

$

64,901

14.6

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses

$

21,573

$

15,730

37.1

%

$

74,379

$

64,901

14.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

230,655

$

207,853

11.0

%

$

827,289

$

671,536

23.2

%

Acquisitions and divestitures

1,165

2,918

Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA

$

230,655

$

209,018

10.4

%

$

827,289

$

674,454

22.7

%

(a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2020 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2021.
(b) Does not include expense (income) of $455 and ($445) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and (income) expense of ($649) and $387 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, related to capitalization contract fulfillment costs, net.


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income:

Net income

$

123,314

$

108,706

13.4

%

$

388,090

$

243,386

59.5

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,604

25,235

Interest expense, net

25,537

30,385

105,621

136,826

Equity in earnings of investee

(2,243

)

(3,384

)

Income tax expense

3,334

2,140

9,256

4,660

Operating income

149,942

141,231

6.2

%

521,187

410,107

27.1

%

Corporate expenses

21,573

15,730

74,379

64,901

Stock-based compensation

14,828

7,726

37,368

18,772

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

455

(649

)

(445

)

387

Depreciation and amortization

65,623

63,748

271,294

251,296

Gain on disposition of assets

(193

)

(4,203

)

(2,115

)

(9,026

)

Outdoor operating income

$

252,228

$

223,583

12.8

%

$

901,668

$

736,437

22.4

%


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense:

Total operating expense

$

344,632

$

287,294

20.0

%

$

1,266,214

$

1,158,749

9.3

%

Gain on disposition of assets

193

4,203

2,115

9,026

Depreciation and amortization

(65,623

)

(63,748

)

(271,294

)

(251,296

)

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

(455

)

649

445

(387

)

Stock-based compensation

(14,828

)

(7,726

)

(37,368

)

(18,772

)

Acquisitions and divestitures

4,317

(1,394

)

Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense

$

263,919

$

224,989

17.3

%

$

960,112

$

895,926

7.2

%


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Funds from Operations:

Net income

$

123,314

$

108,706

$

388,090

$

243,386

Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

62,538

60,048

259,933

238,932

Gain from disposition of real estate assets

(153

)

(1,368

)

(1,865

)

(5,790

)

Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest

(2,138

)

173

(2,756

)

629

Funds from operations

$

183,561

$

167,559

$

643,402

$

477,157

Straight-line expense

248

982

2,443

3,597

Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net

455

(649

)

(445

)

387

Stock-based compensation expense

14,828

7,726

37,368

18,772

Non-cash portion of tax provision

396

1,073

1,574

(797

)

Gain from the one-time sale of non-real estate assets

(3,197

)

(3,197

)

Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization

3,085

3,700

11,361

12,364

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,472

1,442

5,877

5,909

Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,604

25,235

Capitalized expenditures-maintenance

(25,499

)

(6,412

)

(58,196

)

(24,028

)

Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest

2,138

(173

)

2,756

(629

)

Adjusted funds from operations

$

180,684

$

172,051

$

667,744

$

514,770

Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

101,468,468

100,884,464

101,349,865

100,902,700

Diluted AFFO per share

$

1.78

$

1.71

$

6.59

$

5.10


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Projected 2022 Adjusted Funds From Operations:

Year ended December 31, 2022

Low

High

Net income

$

492,715

$

499,715

Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

244,500

244,500

Gain from disposition of real estate assets and investments

(6,000

)

(6,000

)

Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest

(2,620

)

(2,620

)

Funds From Operations

$

728,595

$

735,595

Straight-line expense

3,800

3,800

Stock-based compensation expense

30,000

38,000

Non-cash portion of tax provision

600

600

Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization

10,500

10,500

Amortization of deferred financing costs

5,935

5,935

Capitalized expenditures—maintenance

(65,000

)

(65,000

)

Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest

2,620

2,620

Adjusted Funds From Operations

$

717,050

$

732,050

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

102,000,000

102,000,000

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.83

$

4.90

Diluted AFFO per share

$

7.03

$

7.18

The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our
expectations as of February 2022. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.


