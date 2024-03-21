Lamb Weston Holdings Insider Ups Holding During Year

Looking at Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LW ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lamb Weston Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman William Jurgensen bought US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$84.35 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$103. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Lamb Weston Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.5% of Lamb Weston Holdings shares, worth about US$82m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lamb Weston Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Lamb Weston Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

