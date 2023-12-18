Lamb Weston Holdings' (NYSE:LW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.36 on the 1st of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Lamb Weston Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Lamb Weston Holdings was paying a whopping 248% as a dividend, but this only made up 16% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lamb Weston Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Lamb Weston Holdings' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.75 total annually to $1.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.8% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Lamb Weston Holdings to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Lamb Weston Holdings has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Lamb Weston Holdings definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Lamb Weston Holdings' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

