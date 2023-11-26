Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Lamb Weston Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$6.5b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Lamb Weston Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lamb Weston Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lamb Weston Holdings here for free.

So How Is Lamb Weston Holdings' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Lamb Weston Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 26% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Lamb Weston Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Lamb Weston Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 38% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Lamb Weston Holdings (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

Lamb Weston Holdings is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

