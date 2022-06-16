U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

LambdaTest launches Test-at-Scale (TAS) to help businesses do seamless shift-left testing

·3 min read

With TAS, developers can accelerate their testing and achieve a quicker time to market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has recently launched Test-at-Scale (TAS), a test intelligence and observability platform, to help development teams with shift-left testing.

Lambda_Test_Logo
Lambda_Test_Logo

Businesses today heavily depend on automation testing to accelerate their development cycle, but developers still have to wait a long time to get feedback as a lot of unnecessary tests are run, leading to clogged pipelines, low productivity, lack of clarity, and slower release cycles.

TAS solves this deep-rooted problem with its three-pronged solution–Smart Test Selection, Flaky Test Management, and In-depth Analytics.

Smart Test Selection intelligently interprets and runs only the relevant subset of tests that are impacted by the code update or change, thereby helping teams reduce testing time by 95%. Flaky test management helps users find, flag, quarantine, and manage flaky tests.

On top of this, development teams and decision-makers can easily get visibility into KPIs like Mean Time to Repair (MTTR), Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), flake rate, and frequently failing tests, among others, to help with better decision-making.

Currently, TAS supports Mocha, Jest, and Jasmine for testing JavaScript codebases and has plans to extend the product support for Java, Python, and Golang in the near future.

"In today's demanding software development world, testing is everyone's responsibility. Developers, QAs, and decision-makers have to work together to ensure a flawless product. Shift-left testing is the need of the hour, and TAS will help businesses with just that," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest. "TAS was until now in beta, but we believe it is now time for the world to experience TAS. Development teams can easily integrate TAS into their existing CI/CD pipeline, and the results will immediately be visible. TAS is open source, and we welcome contributions from the community to help developers leverage the platform to its full potential."

LambdaTest recently raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors. The company has also launched HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

LambdaTest's platform is used by over one million developers and testers globally. The company has run more than 100 million tests since its inception and has grown its business by 300% in the last year. Using the company's offerings, its customers were able to achieve 95% quicker time-to-market, increase their release productivity by 62% and identify 67% of issues prior to launch.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, one million users across 130 countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs. LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

  • Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

  • HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any platform and programming language at blazing fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

  • Test at Scale (TAS) helps developers get fine-grain control over test quality by gaining deep insights about test execution, flaky test management, and cutting down feedback times by running only impacted tests and, thereby, helping get faster feedback on code changes. TAS is open source and supports multiple testing frameworks.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lambdatest-launches-test-at-scale-tas-to-help-businesses-do-seamless-shift-left-testing-301569477.html

SOURCE LambdaTest

