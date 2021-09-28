U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Lambert/9thWonder Named Agency of Record for MEDC to Drive Michigan's Business Marketing and Advertising

·4 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced today it has named Michigan's leading integrated communications and marketing firm, Lambert & Co., and its joint venture partner, 9thWonder Agency, a national branding, creative and media agency, to lead its business marketing and advertising scope of work.

Lambert &amp; Co. is a top-40 firm nationally and is a pioneer of the communications and business marketing integrated model with nearly 25 years of experience. 9thWonder Agency is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference.
Lambert & Co. is a top-40 firm nationally and is a pioneer of the communications and business marketing integrated model with nearly 25 years of experience. 9thWonder Agency is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference.

The new engagement will focus on showcasing Michigan as the home for opportunity and aims to secure Michigan's position as America's top four-season destination for travelers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and new economy workers.

The strategic partners, which joined forces in 2020 as Lambert-9thWonder to create an "integrated agency model of the future," will spearhead marketing, advertising, media planning and buying, and communications activities that will promote Michigan as a world-class business location. The combined agency has offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit as well as talent hubs in three U.S. time zones, and blends multicultural marketing, strategic communications and business acumen. Lambert was founded in Michigan by entrepreneur and CEO Jeff Lambert and has grown to become the state's leading integrated communications and marketing agency and minority owned and MBE-certified 9thWonder is a top-50 advertising and media planning agency nationally.

"As a Michigander, I couldn't be more proud of my colleagues and more fired up about this win. It's an honor to be able to pour our experience and home-grown Michigan momentum and passion for our home state into work for the MEDC and emphatically showing the world 'why Michigan?'," said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Michigan-born Lambert & Co. "Our investment and partnership with 9thWonder were built around our talent hub in Michigan and the chance to combine our national resources, and our shared focus on business outcomes and integrated campaigns are the ideal mix to elevate Michigan's leadership and momentum as THE world-class destination for work and play."

Lambert/9thWonder will work with the MEDC's marketing and communications team to generate new business prospects for the state and to increase awareness of the full suite of services MEDC offers to Michigan businesses and communities.

"Working with Lambert to help MEDC achieve its goals is the perfect illustration of our vision for a new integrated agency model that focuses on bottom-line impact," said Jose Lozano, 9thWonder CEO. "Our combined team brings together some of the most creative and strategic minds in the nation and will be based in our Detroit office, but also taps the experiences of talent outside the market for a highly diverse audience perspective. Our expertise in multi-cultural marketing also brings a new lens to the national attraction work for the MEDC, and we're excited to increase Michigan's lead on the scoreboard of best business destinations in the world."

About Lambert & Co.
Lambert & Co. is a pioneer of the communications and business marketing integrated model with nearly 25 years of experience and today leads with strategic communications campaigns that deliver to the bottom line. The national, award-winning firm is a top-40 PR agency and top-10 IR firm with top-5 practices in Automotive and Mobility, Education & Corporate Social Responsibility and M&A / Private Equity nationally. With talent hubs in Grand Rapids (HQ), Lansing, Detroit, Houston, New York, Phoenix and St. Louis, Lambert has earned accolades such as Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews and founder Jeff Lambert was the inaugural winner of the PR industry's Diversity Action Alliance "Ally of the Year" in 2021. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a consumer shareholder marketing and perks platform, an equity partner in minority-owned national branding and advertising agency 9thWonder Agency, and a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

About 9thWonder Agency
9thWonder Agency is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprised of diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan's economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact for Lambert/9thWonder
Cierra Mangal
P. 313.309.9512
cmangal@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lambert9thwonder-named-agency-of-record-for-medc-to-drive-michigans-business-marketing-and-advertising-301386976.html

SOURCE Lambert & Co.

