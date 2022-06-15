U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,810.53
    +75.05 (+2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,825.68
    +460.85 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,156.87
    +328.53 (+3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.43
    +27.60 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.70
    -2.23 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    +23.60 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.80 (+3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0192 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7460
    -1.7340 (-1.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,777.11
    -416.92 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.92
    +14.68 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

LAMBERT STRENGTHENS MARKETING CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF PAIGE WIRTH AS SENIOR DIRECTOR

·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated communications agency, today announced that Paige Wirth has joined the company as Senior Director. In this newly created company position, Wirth is responsible for expanding Lambert's client service capabilities in marketing and content strategy.

Paige Wirth, Senior Director at Lambert
Paige Wirth, Senior Director at Lambert

"I'm excited to welcome Paige to our team, as her depth and breadth of marketing experience significantly strengthens our capabilities and commitment to providing our clients with integrated communications support," stated Lambert CEO Michelle Olson, APR. "Our growing client base will benefit from her expertise driving complex, multi-million-dollar national marketing campaigns across multiple platforms."

In her new role, Wirth will expand Lambert's marketing as a service offering and maximize current firm capabilities in market research, digital marketing, and creative design. She also oversees the day-to-day operations of the firm's client-facing marketing and content strategy teams. Lambert has always focused on driving value for clients through expert storytelling while creating the right visibility, at the right time, with the right message. The firm's investment in building its marketing service line bolsters this approach to exceed client expectations now and into the future.

Wirth joins Lambert with more than 10 years of experience leading and executing multimillion-dollar product launches, integrated marketing campaigns, and strategic brand initiatives during her tenure with global creative agencies and other public-private organizations. She most recently led strategic marketing efforts for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness, and community development. As Director of Marketing, Wirth supported MEDC programming goals, leading a multidisciplinary team in the execution of advertising, content marketing, digital marketing, sponsorships, experiential marketing, and more. Before that, she spent five years at the marketing firm Anthem Worldwide (now SGK), working on the Kellogg's account portfolio. She also held positions with Refuel, a national media and marketing services agency. Wirth earned her bachelor's degree in integrated public relations and advertising from Central Michigan University.

"Paige will be instrumental as we build our marketing operations to align with our known industry prowess in public relations and investor relations," stated Don Hunt, president at Lambert. "Over the years, our capabilities have evolved beyond earned media to cover shared, paid, and owned content platforms. As such, expanding our strategic marketing services is a natural progression to further client success."

About Lambert 
Founded in 1998, Lambert invented the PR and IR integrated agency model with over 20 years of continuous growth attributed to the firm's laser focus on strategic communications and bottom-line results in the achievement of client goals. The award-winning national agency is a top-40 PR and top-15 IR firm with top-5 specialties in automotive and mobility, education, and M&A/private equity, alongside robust practice areas in consumer packaged goods, healthcare and biotech, and tourism and hospitality. The firm's reach spans six major talent hubs, including Grand Rapids, Detroit, New York, St. Louis, Houston, and Phoenix. Lambert is a founding partner of TiiCKER, a shareholder loyalty, marketing and perks platform, and an equity partner in minority-owned independent marketing agency 9th Wonder. Lambert's Founder and Chairman Jeff Lambert is the global board chair of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest and most diverse partnership of PR firms, and named 2021 Ally of the Year, the top diversity award in public relations issued by Diversity Action Alliance.

Media Contact 
Andrea Eberle 
aeberle@lambert.com 
313.309.9500

 

Lambert (www.lambert.com) is a top-10 Midwest-based PR firm and a top-10 investor relations and financial communications firm nationally with offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit and New York City and clients based in 20 states and six countries. (PRNewsfoto/Lambert &amp; Co.)
Lambert (www.lambert.com) is a top-10 Midwest-based PR firm and a top-10 investor relations and financial communications firm nationally with offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Detroit and New York City and clients based in 20 states and six countries. (PRNewsfoto/Lambert & Co.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lambert-strengthens-marketing-capabilities-with-the-addition-of-paige-wirth-as-senior-director-301568714.html

SOURCE Lambert & Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks extend gains after Fed decision

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell said officials could move by that much again next month or make a smaller half-point increase to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Fed rate hike ‘shows very strong commitment to tame inflation,’ former Fed official says

    Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Dennis Lockhart sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine the outlook on the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's goals in managing inflation, and how the labor market and gas prices are influencing inflation.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel