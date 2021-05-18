U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.39
    +2.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,384.48
    +56.69 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,417.42
    +38.37 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.12
    +2.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.99
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    28.47
    +0.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0050 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4205
    +0.0068 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9240
    -0.2760 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,893.86
    -1,166.46 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.52
    -31.62 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.91
    +21.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or even hybrids across its lineup, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans. The Direzione Cor Tauri roadmap will pave the way for Lamborghini's first production hybrid car by 2023, with full electrification across its lineup in the second half of the decade. 

Technically, Lamborghini has already built a hybrid supercar in the form of the 6.5 liter, 819HP V12 Sian (below), but that was a limited edition series with just 63 vehicles and a $3.7 million price tag. The electrification on that model is also very mild, with a 785HP V12 engine mated to a 34HP electric motor for some extra off-the-line grunt. It also uses a supercapacitor rather than a lithium battery pack. 

Lamborghini will go fully electric in the &#39;second part of the decade&#39;
Lamborghini will go fully electric in the 'second part of the decade'

The first true production hybrid vehicle will arrive in 2023 and Lamborghini will have hybrid versions of its entire lineup, including the Huracan, Aventador and Urus, by 2024. The company is spending $1.8 billion in the transition to hybrids, the largest in its history, while promising an "authentic Lamborghini driving experience." It didn't say what form the hybrids will take (plug-in or otherwise), but Lamborghini aims to reduce CO2 emissions 50 percent by early 2025. 

In the final phase of the plan, Lamborghini will introduce its first electric car as an all-new, fourth model arriving in the "second part of the decade." It promised that the vehicle won't be a sideshow to its main vehicles, but will offer "remarkable performance... positioning the new product at the top of its segment."

Lamborghini has dabbled in EVs before with the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept (top) created in collaboration with MIT. And when Porsche unveiled its SPE platform for electric sports cars, it was reported that it might be used by Lamborghini and its parent, Audi.

In any case, Lamborghini's first EV is still four to five years off at a minimum. In the meantime, the company plans to "celebrate the combustion engine" with two new V12 models "that pay homage to the brand's glorious history," to be announced in 2021. 

Recommended Stories

  • Every Lamborghini Will Be a Hybrid by 2024

    And Lamborghini's first electric car will come soon after that. And it might be a crossover.

  • Lamborghini outlines electrification strategy, announces first EV

    Lamborghini, one of the industry's fiercest defenders of the naturally-aspirated engine, is planning to electrify its range during the 2020s. It detailed the path it will follow to electrification, and it announced the road leads to an EV. Company boss Stephan Winkelmann named the three-part electrification strategy Direzione Cor Tauri, which is Italian for "towards Cor Tauri," a reference to the brightest star in Taurus — the constellation in the northern celestial hemisphere, not the Ford built over six generations.

  • Intel's next-gen hybrid Optane SSDs are coming to laptops soon

    Optane memory H20 is a new storage product from intel that combines its high-performance Optane memory with a regular QLC SSD in capacities of 512GB and 1TB.

  • McLaren reveals the $225k Artura, its first production hybrid supercar

    McLaren has been in the business of making ludicrously light and fast supercars for years but it wasn’t until 2021 that the company put one of its High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) designs into full production. Say hello to the $225,000 Artura.

  • Lamborghini maps a cautious course toward electrification

    Supercar brand Lamborghini plans to invest $1.5 billion to produce an entirely gas-electric hybrid lineup by 2024, but its first fully electric model will not appear until the second half of the decade, the brand's CEO said. Lamborghini, part of Volkswagen AG's Volkswagen Group, and other players in the rarified market for high-performance sports cars, including Ferrari NV, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, are wrestling with how to shift their lineups to battery power without losing the visceral performance that supports their premium pricing https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/how-mclaren-aims-rebuild-supercars-roar-into-electric-era-2021-02-16. Lamborghini's plan is to shift its current models - the Huracan and Aventador sports cars and the Urus sport utility - to hybrid, gasoline-electric powertrains by the end of 2024, the brand's chief executive, Stephan Winkelmann, told reporters in a video briefing ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

  • What Will Ferrari’s Next Hybrid Look Like? Two New Videos May Have the Answer

    A mysterious prototype, finished in a Vantablack-like hue, was filmed undergoing testing near the marque's Maranello factory in Italy.

  • Fitbit's Sense smartwatch falls to a new low of $240 at Amazon

    This is your chance to grab Fitbit's Sense smartwatch for $90 less than its original price: It's now available for $240 on Amazon.

  • Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

    You'll soon be able to get Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses.

  • California DMV has Tesla 'under review' over Musk's FSD claims

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles appears to be actively investigating Tesla over CEO Elon Musk's audacious claims about his company's Full Self-Driving technology.

  • Only two Black drivers have raced in the Indianapolis 500. These kids could be next.

    Roger Penske, Force Indy, Myles Rowe and NXG Youth Motorsports are major players in what is leading to a more diverse IndyCar, Black Indy 500 driver.

  • London will open electric scooter trials in June

    London will begin shareable e-scooter trials next month operated by micromobility providers Lime, Dott and TIER.

  • Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

    In Georgia, school bus-maker Blue Bird has visions of going from selling a few hundred electric buses annually to 15,000. Both companies are looking to President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal to help transform the automotive sector as electric vehicles shift from a luxury niche to mainstream America. The plan reflects an effort by Biden to accelerate certain sectors of the economy with the belief they'll become the engines for growth in the decades to come.

  • Facebook debuts 'Live Shopping Fridays' featuring beauty, fashion and skincare brands

    Facebook wants to whet consumers' appetite for live streamed shopping with this week's launch of "Live Shopping Fridays" event series, which will see larger brands live streaming beauty, skincare, and fashion content on a weekly basis. The event begins Friday, May 22nd and runs through mid-July, with streams from brands like Abercrombie and Fitch, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Sephora, Dermalogica, Alleyoop, and Zox. The events are meant to encourage larger brands to try out live shopping as a medium, as well as generally raise awareness about live shopping on Facebook among consumers.

  • Insight Partners leads $60M growth round in cross-border payments startup Thunes

    The world of digital payments is very fragmented, with different types of online bank accounts, digital wallets and money transfer services used in different countries. Singapore-based Thunes, a fintech focused on making cross-border money transfers easier, announced today it has raised a $60 million growth round led by Insight Partners. Thunes’ last funding announcement was in September 2020 a $60 million Series B led by Helios Investment Partners.

  • Facebook wants ‘other companies’ to use the Oversight Board, too

    Facebook executives have suggested the Oversight Board could one day work with "other companies," but competing platforms have little incentive to do so.

  • Gogoro strikes deal with Yadea and DCJ to build a battery-swapping network in China

    Less than a month after announcing a partnership with India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, Gogoro is taking another big step in its global expansion plans. This time the market is China, where Gogoro’s technology, including its swappable smart batteries, will be used in scooters made by Dachangjiang Group (DCJ), one of the country's biggest motorcycle makers, and Yadea, one of it top electric two-wheel companies. DCJ and Yadea will jointly invest $50 million in an operating company to develop new two-wheel vehicles with their own branding that use the Gogoro Network, including its batteries, drivetrains, controllers and other components.

  • Amazon's plan to reduce warehouse injuries includes guided meditation

    Amazon introduces a wellness program to help reduce the risk of injury at its warehouses.

  • Hyundai begins testing i20 N hybrid WRC race car

    Hyundai has revealed a hybrid World Rally Championship race car based on the European-market i120 N. Wearing a checkered camouflage in the N performance label's trademark light blue, the prototype underwent testing somewhere in the south of France. Officially called the Hyundai i20 N Rally1, it's the first car we've seen adopting the  WRC's new standards. "We are starting from scratch with brand-new rules, a different concept and a new base model," said team principal Andrea Adamo.

  • 3 Ways to Limit Capital Gains Taxes

    Below you'll find three ways to ensure you keep as much of your investment gains as you possibly can. Tax laws favor long-term investing; you'll pay a far lower rate of tax if you hold your stocks and bonds for longer than a year. If you're a day trader, you'll need to get used to paying ordinary income tax on any locked-in gains, but if you're a long-term investor, you'll be eligible for favorable long-term capital gains rates after you've held an investment for more than a year.

  • GOP-dominated Arizona supervisors call for end to election audit

    The state Senate president letter drew the attention of former President Trump, who blasted it out through his Save America PAC and called her claims "devastating."