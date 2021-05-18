Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or even hybrids across its lineup, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans. The Direzione Cor Tauri roadmap will pave the way for Lamborghini's first production hybrid car by 2023, with full electrification across its lineup in the second half of the decade.

Technically, Lamborghini has already built a hybrid supercar in the form of the 6.5 liter, 819HP V12 Sian (below), but that was a limited edition series with just 63 vehicles and a $3.7 million price tag. The electrification on that model is also very mild, with a 785HP V12 engine mated to a 34HP electric motor for some extra off-the-line grunt. It also uses a supercapacitor rather than a lithium battery pack.

Lamborghini will go fully electric in the 'second part of the decade'

The first true production hybrid vehicle will arrive in 2023 and Lamborghini will have hybrid versions of its entire lineup, including the Huracan, Aventador and Urus, by 2024. The company is spending $1.8 billion in the transition to hybrids, the largest in its history, while promising an "authentic Lamborghini driving experience." It didn't say what form the hybrids will take (plug-in or otherwise), but Lamborghini aims to reduce CO2 emissions 50 percent by early 2025.

In the final phase of the plan, Lamborghini will introduce its first electric car as an all-new, fourth model arriving in the "second part of the decade." It promised that the vehicle won't be a sideshow to its main vehicles, but will offer "remarkable performance... positioning the new product at the top of its segment."

Lamborghini has dabbled in EVs before with the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept (top) created in collaboration with MIT. And when Porsche unveiled its SPE platform for electric sports cars, it was reported that it might be used by Lamborghini and its parent, Audi.

In any case, Lamborghini's first EV is still four to five years off at a minimum. In the meantime, the company plans to "celebrate the combustion engine" with two new V12 models "that pay homage to the brand's glorious history," to be announced in 2021.