LAMEA Automotive Data Management Markets, 2022-2028 with Brazil Offering the Most Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Automotive Data Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software and Services), By Data Type, By Application, By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise), By Vehicle Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Automotive Data Management Market should witness market growth of 21.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Automotive Data Management Market by Country 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $64 million by 2028. The Argentina market is showcasing a CAGR of 21.8% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would register a CAGR of 20.8% during (2022-2028).



Multiple opportunities exist for accessing an automotive system from the outside (e.g., by exploiting security flaws in wireless communication systems or by using manipulated media discs) or from within the vehicle. Thus, it is susceptible to hostile assaults, but the motivations might vary, such as for tuning purposes or financial gain.

Although these assaults vary in their underlying methodology and their intended targets, they all have the objective of manipulating data. Consequently, the aforementioned security measures must be implemented to protect the data in automotive systems to maintain the integrity of the entire system.



A central DMS enables the implementation of the whole automotive software system on a single ECU. Since the DMS must interface with all sub-bus systems and their related ECUs, the only enclosure for the central DMS is the central gateway. The primary benefits of such a system are its greater maintainability and scalability.

Updates or expansions (e.g., of functionality) need only be supplied for a single piece of software installed on a single piece of hardware. Moreover, as there is no other DMS in the system, concurrency control and other methods may be handled internally, making optimization simpler.



The construction industry is anticipated to continue to expand by 9.7 percent in 2019, resulting in increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles, particularly in the preparation for Expo 2020 in Dubai, a six-month-long event that will undoubtedly drive sales.

The increase in building activities will enhance sales of commercial vehicles, while the tourism growth will raise sales of buses/minibuses which accelerate the growth of the automotive data management market in this region.



