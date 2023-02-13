LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 12.7% Annually Through 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Forceps and Others, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Biopsy Devices Market should witness market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Biopsies can be executed in the erect or decubitus location with these add-on structures. Thus, patients who surpass the weight limit of the table for the prone biopsy device are appropriate applicants for tomosynthesis-guided biopsies.



Also, patients with comorbidities (like respiratory issues, arthritic conditions, prior surgery, or limited mobility) that can stop them from lying on the radiosurgery table vulnerable for a long time are appropriate applicants for these biopsies.



Locating is much easier with the erect device as there is no disturbance from the biopsy table. In addition, posterior lesions are much easier biopsied as the erect perspective allows better entrance to the posterior tissues.



Compared to other Middle East countries, Egypt has a large healthcare sector. As the government of Egypt is intensely interested in growing the healthcare sector, Egypt bids a lot of prospects in developing medical services. In the past year, Egypt has raised public investment by 205%, allowing for the bolstering of the healthcare system during the pandemic.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $53.1 million by 2028.The Argentina market is experiencing a CAGR of 13.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would display a CAGR of 12.4% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Product

Needle-based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Guidance Systems

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Center

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic PLC

Hologic, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Danaher Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Product



Chapter 4. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by End User



Chapter 5. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6y6t4-biopsy?w=5

