U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.70
    +40.24 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,178.61
    +309.34 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,885.35
    +167.23 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.63
    +14.82 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7240
    -0.0200 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6600
    +1.2220 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,552.43
    -471.03 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.05
    -9.44 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 12.7% Annually Through 2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Forceps and Others, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Biopsy Devices Market should witness market growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Biopsies can be executed in the erect or decubitus location with these add-on structures. Thus, patients who surpass the weight limit of the table for the prone biopsy device are appropriate applicants for tomosynthesis-guided biopsies.

Also, patients with comorbidities (like respiratory issues, arthritic conditions, prior surgery, or limited mobility) that can stop them from lying on the radiosurgery table vulnerable for a long time are appropriate applicants for these biopsies.

Locating is much easier with the erect device as there is no disturbance from the biopsy table. In addition, posterior lesions are much easier biopsied as the erect perspective allows better entrance to the posterior tissues.

Compared to other Middle East countries, Egypt has a large healthcare sector. As the government of Egypt is intensely interested in growing the healthcare sector, Egypt bids a lot of prospects in developing medical services. In the past year, Egypt has raised public investment by 205%, allowing for the bolstering of the healthcare system during the pandemic.

The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $53.1 million by 2028.The Argentina market is experiencing a CAGR of 13.3% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market would display a CAGR of 12.4% during (2022-2028).

Scope of the Study
By Product

  • Needle-based Biopsy Guns

  • Biopsy Guidance Systems

  • Biopsy Needles

  • Biopsy Forceps

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic & Imaging Center

  • Others

By Country

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • B.Braun Melsungen AG

  • Danaher Corporation

  • ConMed Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

  • Cook Medical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Product

Chapter 4. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by End User

Chapter 5. LAMEA Biopsy Devices Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6y6t4-biopsy?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
+353-1-481-1716 
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lamea-biopsy-devices-market-report-2022-sector-to-grow-by-12-7-annually-through-2028--301745264.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

    Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology. The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.

  • Aerospace suppliers face competition for hires from planemakers

    Aerospace suppliers are gearing up for a hiring spree in 2023 but could face stiff competition for skilled laborers, including from their top customers - planemakers Boeing and Airbus. The tight labor market is a key factor in the industry's supply-chain shortages, and could determine whether Boeing and Airbus meet near-term production goals, industry officials said. Executives at last week's Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference, a gathering of top suppliers, expressed concern about replacing workers who left through layoffs or attrition during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Q4 Earnings, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Up After 3 Straight Weeks of Fall

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the count of oil and gas rigs increase in two of the past five weeks.

  • Only 13 companies have issued upbeat profit forecasts for Q1, but earnings are due from this pessimism-resistant industry

    Some big names from the one industry that hasn't yet been hit by a pandemic hangover — travel — might yet give Wall Street something to like.

  • How China Is Leading the Clean Energy Transition

    The ongoing global energy crisis has created a nuclear revival, fueling Asia to give the once-disregarded nuclear power industry a second chance.1

  • Uber Signs Cloud Deals With Google and Oracle

    Uber Technologies Inc. plans to move its information-technology from its own data centers to Alphabet and Oracle cloud-computing platforms, the companies said Monday. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company struck two seven-year deals, one with Google Cloud and the other with Oracle, to move off its data centers completely within a few years, said Kamran Zargahi, Uber’s senior director of technology strategy. Over 95% of Uber’s IT is currently housed in those data centers, he said.

  • Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout

    Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).