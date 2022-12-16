U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.25
    -36.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    -357.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,286.75
    -60.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.70
    -18.60 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    -2.40 (-3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.0630 (+1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    +2.31 (+10.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2320
    -0.5080 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,979.32
    -557.69 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.60
    -20.17 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,316.54
    -109.63 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report 2022: Range Anxiety and Manufacturer Competition Boosts Adoption

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Charger Type (Level 2 and Level 1), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness market growth of 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

P2P charging could be included in P2P energy portals in the future as part of a larger smart grid implementation. It is expected to allow EVs to be used for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) applications, such as peak shaving during periods of high grid energy demand or providing additional storage in the event of excess renewable generation at a specific time of day. EVs can benefit from solutions that include two-way charges.

P2P charging can likely operate as a major driver of significant EV adoption in the years to come by alleviating range anxiety and enabling manufacturers to compete in the market.

For all battery-electric vehicles, local emissions are zero (BEVs). Moreover, because PHEVs and HEVs are more effective than fuel vehicles, they produce significantly fewer harmful emissions, even while purely running on gasoline. There's a widespread misconception that electric vehicle production as well as the energy electricity needed to charge them produces the same amount of damaging pollution as gas-powered automobiles. Electric vehicles emit fewer pollutants.

Electric vehicles is expected to likely to get cleaner as the networks that power them expand their reliance on renewable energy sources. EVgo uses 100% renewable power from solar and wind power to all of its chargers. Thus, the environment friendly nature of the EVs is likely to attract a lot of consumers in the near future, and as a consequence, the peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market is likely to grow.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced the EV Green Charger initiative, which offers an infrastructure of electric vehicle chargers across the city. As part of the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, this program supports Dubai's efforts to develop innovative and sustainable transportation solutions, reducing carbon emissions in the transportation industry. The number of registered electric vehicles in Dubai has increased as a result of DEWA's continued growth of this initiative and the debut of its free-charging incentive.

In Israel, Better Place began constructing its first electrical vehicles network in collaboration with Renault, a French automaker. Better Place proposed a detailed network development proposal in March 2011, which included 40 battery exchange stations and 400 charging stations around Israel. At the end of 2011, 200 locations were stated to be under construction or planned, however that objective was not met. Better Place filed bankruptcy in Israel on May 26, 2013, after terminating its initiatives in the majority of markets.

The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $6,311.1 Thousands by 2028. The Argentina market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The UAE market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22% during (2022-2028).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

  • Residential

    • Apartments

    • Private Homes

  • Commercial

    • Destination Charging Station

    • Fleet Charging Station

    • Workplace Charging Station

    • Others

By Charger Type

  • Level 2

  • Level 1

By Country

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)

  • Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)

  • EVBox (Engie SA)

  • EVmeter LTD.

  • Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)

  • Innogy SE (E. ON SE)

  • Power Hero, Inc.

  • Webasto Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market

Chapter 4. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Application

Chapter 5. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Charger Type

Chapter 6. LAMEA Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb495l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola signs deal with hydrogen supplier Plug Power to provide vital equipment for Valley hub

    Phoenix-based Nikola will sell up to 75 of its Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles over the next three years and will in turn purchase a liquefaction system from Plug Power.

  • Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin has never seen a death cross on its weekly chart before and the ominous-sounding indicator has a bad reputation of trapping sellers on the wrong side in traditional markets.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • 3 Reasons I Don't Love Roku Quite As Much as Wall Street Does

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.

  • Keystone pipeline break spilled diluted bitumen, complicating cleanup

    (Reuters) -The oil spilled from TC Energy Corp's ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday, adding complications to the cleanup. The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline was shut last week after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, including into a creek. Bitumen tends to sink in water, making it harder to collect than oils that float.

  • Texas Has an Obvious, Affordable Fix for Its Electricity Problem

    Almost two years after a brutal winter storm cut electricity supply to millions of Texans and took hundreds of lives, the state is contemplating fundamental fixes to its electricity market design. Texas has implemented the first phase of its power market reform, which involved winterizing power plants and gas-related infrastructure. The second phase of its market reform is now under way: The Public Utility Commission of Texas commissioned a report from a consulting firm to review a few market design proposals, all of which have to do with managing supply.

  • Competitors Unite? Nikola, Plug Power Team Up for the Good of Hydrogen.

    Hydrogen rivals Nikola and Plug Power are teaming up in an unusual deal to advance the hydrogen economy. Nikola (Ticker: NKLA) makes battery- and hydrogen-powered semi-trucks and has an energy solutions division; Power Plug (PLUG) develops hydrogen-fuel cell systems that replace conventional engines and even batteries. Plug will buy 75 of Nikola’s Tre trucks powered by fuel cells that use hydrogen gas to generate electricity.

  • Market Red but 3 Solars Shine Bright Green

    Over the past few months, the solar industry has been outperforming the market. Today we dive into the reasons that out performance may continue.

  • 'Harry & Meghan' Notwithstanding, Netflix Could See More Price Weakness Ahead

    Netflix saw its shares slump on Thursday as investors fretted over reports of refunds to advertisers due to missed viewer estimates. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, I can see that prices did some bottoming in May-July and rallied into December. Prices eventually moved above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the declining 200-day line.

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkState regulators unanimo

  • Microsoft hires former Biden official as chief sustainability officer

    The National Security Council's former senior director for climate and energy will join the Redmond software giant in January.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

    Plug Power will attach its liquid hydrogen tankers to Nikola's trucks, whose deliveries will begin next year, to transport green hydrogen fuel across North America. The company will also provide a liquefaction system for Nikola's hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, Arizona, which will produce 30 metric tons per day of the gas initially, and scale up to 150 metric tons per day.

  • Industry View: 3 Oil Stocks to Fuel your Portfolio

    Energy was a top sector in 2022. Today, we explore 3 stocks in the oil industry firing on all cylinders.

  • Russia's Urals oil averaged $57.49/bbl in past month, below price cap

    The average price for Russia's Urals oil blend was $57.49 per barrel between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14, Russia's Finance Ministry said late on Thursday, below the Western cap of $60. That means Western shippers and insurers in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict would still be able to provide services to cover shipments of Russian crude without fear of being sanctioned. The drop from the average Urals price of $71.10 in the previous month was not because the country observed the price cap - which Moscow has said is illegal and threatened to cut oil output in response - but due to a general downward trend in global oil prices over the period.

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD To Launch Fresh EV Brand In 2023

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway backed BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) looked to launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023. The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports citing Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Trims Stake In BYD EV Company To Below 15% BYD capitalized on a range of incentives for electric cars offered

  • Blockchain Fails to Gain Traction in the Enterprise

    Maersk and IBM last month shut down their global platform that was supposed to bring blockchain to the shipping industry. Other big bets are moving slowly.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Celsius Holdings a Buy?

    Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) continues to fuel its meteoric rise on a combination of dramatic sales growth, widening profit margins, and a new distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) that could open international markets for its beverages. While Celsius is capitalizing on the currently trendy "functional beverages" buzz phrase, let's see whether it has what it takes to keep the momentum going, especially if the economy and market tank further next year. Functional beverages are a broad range of drinks that are sought out for their perceived health benefits, whether they are energy drinks; juices; alternatives based on dairy, plants, or nuts; teas, or so-called smart beverages.

  • Uber Partners With Grocery Chain Meijer Solidifying Midwest Presence

    Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has partnered with privately-owned Meijer to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest. The move is expected to strengthen Uber Eats' national expansion of grocery selection for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. About 250 Meijer locations will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off on Meijer orders of $35 or more. "

  • Here's how many jobs Meta is bringing to Georgia with new solar projects

    Facebook and Instagram’s parent company is doubling down renewable energy investments in the Peach State. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), in partnership with energy company Silicon Ranch Corp. and Georgia-based utility company Walton Electric Membership Corp., will construct three new solar facilities in Georgia totaling 560 megawatts, a news release announced. Negotiations are still pending with the local governments, a Meta spokesperson said in an email.