Laminated Busbar Market to Reach $1,041 Million by 2028 - Rising Concerns towards Safety and Secure Electrical Distribution is Driving the Laminated Busbar Market - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busbar are generally used for collecting electric power from incoming feeders and help distribute to the outsider feeder with loss of electricity. The Laminated Busbars are engineered components consisting of layers of fabricated copper separated by thin dielectric materials. This is then laminated into a unified structure which is used to reduce system costs, improve reliability, increase capacitance, and eliminate wiring errors. They are also used as safety and to secure electrical distribution, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Laminated Busbar Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum), by End-user (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), by Insulation material (Epoxy powder coating, Polyester film, PVF film, Polyester resin), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 916.97 Million in 2021. The Global Laminated Busbar Market size is expected to reach USD 1,041 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/laminated-busbar-market-1207/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Laminated Busbar Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Market Overview:

Increase in High Power laminated Busbar System for Transportation and Distribution of Power is Expected to Drive the Laminated Busbar Market.

Busbar trunking systems are the ideal solution for the transport and distribution of energy in environments with high-capacity requirements. These laminated busbars are made with aluminium or copper conductors, which are simpler to install and maintain compared to cabling and panel distribution. The laminated busbar system’s enclosed design provides a high level of reliability and safety in the most critical environments. These laminated busbars are tested and manufactured in accordance with IEC 61439-1-6. The product line is designed to provide the highest safety levels from all aspects of design and installation. Other features such as fire and seismic resistance, high short-circuit ratings, excellent ingress protection along with superior insulation technology help ensure critical operations with highest safe. These are some of the factors that are driving the laminated busbars market globally.

High Cost of Manufacturing and Installation is Hindering the Laminated Busbar Market

Laminated busbars material comes in various types; the most expensive one is aluminium. Day by day the cost of raw material is rising and with material cost hike, cost of production is getting higher. The manufacturers are finding solutions for cutting down the cost by implementing hybrid busbars system. Installation costs are quite high for laminated busbar which is restraining the growth of laminated busbars market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/laminated-busbar-market-1207/1

Benefits of Purchasing Laminated Busbar Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Laminated Busbar Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of XX% in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of key players of laminated busbar manufacturers. Countries such as India and China are growing in gaining huge potential in electrical sector due to growing industrialization and urbanization. For instance, India is expected to be the largest manufacturer of electrical components by 2025 this is attributed due to high demand and rising infrastructure projects. These are some of the factors that are driving the laminated busbars market in Asia Pacific.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Laminated Busbar Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced infrastructure activities further affected the demand laminated busbar manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/laminated-busbar-market-1207

List of Prominent Players in the Laminated Busbar Market:

  • Rogers (US)

  • Mersen (France)

  • Amphenol (US)

  • Sun King Power Electronics (China)

  • Methode (US)

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June 2018, Methode Electronics introduced ROLINX CapLink Solutions. In this solution, capacitors are united to a laminated busbar, which is ideal for power management applications.

In May 2018, Mersen acquired FTCap. This acquisition broadened the company’s current range of laminated busbars to capacitors. It was expected to strengthen Mersen’s power electronic systems product portfolio.

In April 2018, Mersen acquired Idealec SAS. This acquisition strengthened the company’s electrical power segment and expanded its client portfolio. The company would also benefit from Idealec SAS R&D and innovation capabilities in the busbar segment.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laminated Busbar Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum), by End-user (Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential), by Insulation material (Epoxy powder coating, Polyester film, PVF film, Polyester resin), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/laminated-busbar-market-579798

This market titled “Laminated Busbar Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 916.97 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,041 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.5% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Material: - Copper, Aluminum

End-user: - Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Insulation material: - Epoxy powder coating, Polyester film, PVF film, Polyester resin, Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Laminated Busbar Market?

  • How will the Laminated Busbar Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Laminated Busbar Market?

  • What is the Laminated Busbar market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Laminated Busbar Market throughout the forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/laminated-busbar-market-1207/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs


