Laminated Busbar Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 333.62 Mn growth -- APAC to have significant share

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laminated busbar market is growing at a CAGR of 6.29% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 333.62 million between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions of the market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laminated Busbar Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the laminated busbar market Amphenol Corp., Bevone, Electronic Systems Packaging LLC, EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmuhle GmbH, and Jans Copper Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The global laminated busbar market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC to have a significant share in the laminated busbar market.

Key Segments

The laminated busbar market is segmented by material (copper, aluminum, and others).

The contribution of copper applications in the market has been the highest. The increase in the manufacture of electrical and electronics products is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global laminated busbar market is analyzed across five regions — Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 33% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry. China and India are the key markets for the laminated busbar market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Dynamics

The laminated busbar market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the application of laminated busbars in EVs. In addition, the growing deployment of laminated busbars in power electronics and the advantages of laminated busbars will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global laminated busbar market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. In addition, they are establishing new capacities to ensure smooth and easy access to the fast-growing markets of China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The competition among the vendors in the market is based on factors such as product quality, innovation, price, and operational cost. A few players have the ability to drive down the market prices because their costs are lower than that of their competitors. In addition, some of the suppliers have higher financial, technological, and other resources than their competitors, which strengthens their market position during the forecast period.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the laminated busbar market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Laminated Busbar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 333.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Bevone, Electronic Systems Packaging LLC, EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmuhle GmbH, Jans Copper Pvt. Ltd., KINTO Electric Co. Ltd, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Methode Electronics Inc., Molex LLC, Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Rogers Corp., Ryoden Kasei Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Segue Electronics Inc., Shanghai Yingfeng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Woer New Energy Electrical Technology Co. Ltd., Sun King Technology Group Ltd., Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc., Zhejiang RHI ELectric Co. Ltd., and Storm Power Components Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of automation in manufacturing the process: The requirement of automation has evolved multifold in the industrial environment. The automation solutions have improved from the implementation of fixed automation to the current flexible and integrated automation, which enables end-users to integrate various processes into a single closed solution. The need to address optimization of processes, extend the level of autonomous processes, continuous monitoring and control of process parameters and safety concerns are driving the implementation of flexible automation solutions in the process and discrete industries.

