U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.73
    +24.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,031.14
    +172.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,114.64
    +101.17 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.44
    +23.06 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +0.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.10
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2380
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0460
    +0.3570 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,529.18
    +99.01 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.80
    +10.59 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.35
    +18.92 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Laminated Busbars Market is Projected To Reach A Revised Size of USD 1038.1 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 5.0% | Valuates Reports

PR Newswire
·7 min read

BANGALORE, India , March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminated Busbar Market is segmented by Type - Copper Conductor, Aluminum Conductor, by Application - Power Electronics, Alternative Energy, Transportation, Telecom, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Energy & Utilities Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Laminated Busbars estimated at USD 774.7 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1038.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Laminated Busbar Market

The necessity for safe and secure electrical distribution systems, the advantages of laminated busbars in terms of cost and operation, and the emphasis on renewable energy are anticipated to drive the laminated busbar market during the forecast period.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-29Q7032/global-and-united-states-laminated-busbar

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LAMINATED BUSBAR MARKET

Due to inadequate connections between points or insulation failure, the traditional busbar takes up a lot of room and can be dangerous. By utilizing various materials and combining them in an appropriate and necessary way, laminated busbar solves these issues by retaining low stray inductance and high capacitance. A laminated busbar is an engineering part made up of layers of manufactured copper sandwiched between the thin dielectric material and put together as a single unit. Bus bars increase capacitance, decrease wiring errors, increase dependability, and lower system costs. The market is leaning towards e-mobility due to technological advancements and demands for sustainable development. A higher proportion of renewable energy may also help the laminated busbar market.

The market's growth rate would be accelerated over the forecast period by the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles. The necessity for safe and secure electrical distribution systems as well as rising electricity demand are two reasons that are propelling the laminated busbar industry. The market for laminated busbars will also grow as a result of increasing renewable energy integration. The market for laminated busbars is expected to increase as a result of rising awareness of energy efficiency and savings. The rapid industrialization and technological improvement of the world are additional important aspects that will moderate the growth rate of the laminated busbar market. The laminated busbar's cost-effectiveness and operational advantages will accelerate the laminated busbar market expansion.

A maintainable energy system is also required by government rules dealing with the effects of carbon dioxide gas emissions on the climate caused by the improper burning of fossil fuels. Future market growth would be fueled by low discharge rates from laminated busbar-based batteries used in various household applications. The market for covered busbars is expanding due to the increased use of batteries and force in a variety of industries, including broadcast communications, aviation, and transportation. A further element boosting the growth of the laminated busbar market revenue is the increase in high-voltage laminated busbar systems for power distribution and transportation.

The important factors fueling the growth of the laminated busbar market include also the increased focus on renewable energy, the rise in demand for safe and secure electrical distribution systems, and the cost-efficiency and operational advantages of laminated busbars. Inside a UPS system, a well-designed laminated bus bar offers mechanical enhancement and electrical optimization. Laminated bus bars have a number of advantages, such as lowering the number of parts required, addressing concerns about components and individual safety, almost eliminating assembly errors, and lowering the cost of the entire system. As a result, the solution's growing benefits have raised the laminated busbar market CAGR globally in recent years.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-29Q7032/Global_Laminated_Busbar_Market

LAMINATED BUSBAR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the increasing power demand in this region, Europe now has the largest market for laminated busbars, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Also, a rise in construction activity levels will speed up the market's expansion. Due to the existence of large key players and the fast industrialization of this region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the copper segment is anticipated to contribute the most to the market by material.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-29Q7032/Global_Laminated_Busbar_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-29Q7032/Global_Laminated_Busbar_Market

Key players

  • Mersen

  • Methode Electronics

  • Rogers

  • Amphenol

  • Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric

  • Oem Automatic

  • Idealac

  • Electronic Systems Packaging

  • Suzhou West Deane Machinery

  • Storm Power Components

  • Shennan Circuits

  • Jans Copper

  • Shenzhen Woer New Energy

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-29Q7032/Global_Laminated_Busbar_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-29Q7032&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Busbar Trunking Market

Tin plated Copper Busbar Market

Busbar Energy Distribution Systems Market

Automotive Copper Busbar Market

Trunking System Sales Market  is estimated to be worth USD 133.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 133.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

Plated Busbar Market

Dynamic Power Cable Market

Tinned Copper Busbar Market

Copper Busbar and Profiles Market

Copper Busbar for Automotive Electrical System Market

Power Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 46070 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 66420 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Thermal Energy Storage TES Market size is projected to reach USD 6019.7 million by 2028, from USD 3817.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

Chip Mounter Market size is estimated to be worth USD 4387.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5531.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

E waste Recycling Market size is estimated to be worth USD 17260 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

Connector Market

Automotive Semiconductor Market

 Application Container Market

Printed Electronics Market

Structured Cabling Market

Ceramic Capacitor Market

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

RF Power Semiconductor Market

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market

Machine Vision Market

5G Infrastructure Market

Microgrid Market

5G Enterprise Market

Similar Reports for Laminated Busbar Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports  
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp: +91-9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Sitemap: https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/494   
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/495   
https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/496

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laminated-busbars-market-is-projected-to-reach-a-revised-size-of-usd-1038-1-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-5-0--valuates-reports-301786983.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier: Reuters sources

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in

  • TikTok Founder Meets Walmart Chief Privately, Fuels Speculation Over Possible Deal To Avert Ban

    Last week, while the U.S. pummeled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over its ties to China, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming quietly flew to Arkansas to meet with the CEO of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). However, the topic of discussion between Yimimg and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon remains undisclosed, New York Post reports. Two years ago, Walmart had been in talks to partner with Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations under pressure from the Trump administration. Under the proposed deal with O

  • Oil ticks up as U.S. inflation cools, but prices set for monthly drop

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices ticked up on Friday with U.S. inflation data showing some signs of slowing price rises, but on the month oil was on course for its weakest performance since November. Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6% this week, were up 22 cents or 0.3% at $79.49 a barrel by 1309 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude was up 45 cents or 0.6% to $74.82, having gained about 8% so far this week.

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Chinese companies rush for U.S. listings ahead of new rules

    The number of U.S. IPOs by Chinese firms jumped in March, as some of them rushed to set up offshore listings before rules take effect that will complicate the process, though with markets jittery, several met with a tepid response. Seven Chinese firms including Chanson International and Hongli Group have launched public offerings in March to raise a combined $82.3 million, compared with just four in the preceding two months. Although the numbers are not huge, the surge stands out since only six mainland China-based companies launched U.S. IPOs in 2022 as Sino-U.S. tensions and in particular strict regulatory scrutiny on both sides hurt investor demand for such listings.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN

    UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights IPG Photonics and Lumentum

    IPG Photonics and Lumentum have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Pl

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits

    Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou faces an uphill battle in finding new growth for the Chinese telecommunications giant as she takes up the top role of rotating chairwoman on Saturday, after the sanctions-hit company reported flat revenue growth and plummeting profits in 2022. Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion) in sales for the full year 2022, representing slim 0.9 per cent growth compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021, the company said

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Crop Trader ADM Weighs Options to Exit Main Russian Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is weighing options to exit its main Russian operations, potentially adding to the list of Western agriculture traders pulling back from the world’s top wheat exporter.Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financ

  • Sugar to Get Even Costlier in Threat to Global Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- White sugar futures rose for a third day amid mounting supply concerns, elevating its premium over the raw sweetener to a six-month high. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe most active white sugar contract gained

  • Factbox-How U.S. electric vehicle subsidy rules impact Europe

    The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to give guidance on Friday on tax breaks for consumers buying electric vehicles and Europe's auto sector and policymakers will be closely watching to assess the consequences for European industry. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), U.S. consumers buying electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit of $7,500 as long as final assembly is in North America. Half of the credit depends on 50% of the value of battery components being produced in North America, the other half if 40% of the value critical minerals are from the United States or a country with which it has a free trade agreement.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.