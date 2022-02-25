U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Laminated Glass Market Growth by Key Countries - China to be the Fastest-Growing Laminated Glass Market (2021-2026)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Global Laminated Glass Market

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laminated Glass Market by Interlayer (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer), End-use Industry (Construction, Automobile), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminated glass market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6% between 2021 and 2026.

Construction industry of laminated glass holds the largest market share, in terms of value and volume

The construction industry is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from residential and commercial buildings. Laminated glass are sound-proof, dust-proof, and ideal for UV rays protection. Laminated glass holds its shape even after breaking and hence is used as security glass in showrooms and such offices and buildings.

Polyvinyl butyral is the fastest-growing interlayer of laminated glass, in terms of value

Polyvinyl butyral is the most used interlayer for manufacturing laminated glass. This interlayer possesses high adhesion, stability to sunlight, optical clarity, high tear resistance, and impact-absorbing characteristics. Polyvinyl butyral interlayer also helps in acoustic insulation and reduction in UV transmission. Polyvinyl butyral interlayer offers high strength and intrusion resistance from burglary, bullets, hurricanes, and explosions. For bullet & projectile resistance, glasses can be designed with multiple polyvinyl butyral and glass interlayers. PVB is a widely accepted choice for laminated glass used in windshields.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Laminated glass market

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume in the global laminated glass market during the forecast period. The growth of the laminated glass industry in this region is supported by the recovery in construction industry, and the rising awareness & concern regarding UV & noise protection and forced entry, is driving the market.

Due to COVID-19, the construction industry came to a halt, that has led to reduced demand for laminated glass in Asia Pacific countries. The recovery in the end-use sector with restoration in the supply chain would drive the laminated glass demand during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in the region would support the high growth rate.

Key Topics Covered:

Premium Insights

  • Laminated Glass Market Size, 2026, by Volume - Significant Growth Expected in the Laminated Glass Market Between 2021 and 2026

  • Laminated Glass Market, by End-use Industry and Interlayer, 2020 - The Construction Industry Led the Laminated Glass Market with Polyvinyl Butyral as the Major Interlayer

  • Laminated Glass Market, by Region, 2021 vs. 2026 - Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Laminated Glass Market

  • Laminated Glass Market Growth, by Key Countries - China to be the Fastest-Growing Laminated Glass Market, (2021-2026)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption in the Construction Industry

  • Safety Restraints in the Automotive Industry

  • Growing Construction Market

Restraints

  • High Investment Requirements

  • Higher Cost of Glass Bonding Adhesives Than Conventional Adhesives

  • Government Regulations on Carbon Dioxide Emission

Opportunities

  • Urban Population Growth

Challenges

  • High Emissions in Glass Production

  • Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

  • Cardinal Glass Industries

  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.

  • China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co. Ltd.

  • China Specialty Glass AG

  • CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Euroglas GmbH

  • Evalam

  • Fuso

  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Guardian Industries Corporation

  • Gulf Glass Industries

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

  • Press Glass SA

  • Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd.

  • Saint-Gobain SA

  • Sangalli Group

  • Scheuten Glass

  • Schott AG

  • Sisecam Group

  • Syracuse Glass Company

  • Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

  • Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

  • TVITEC

  • Vitro

  • Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kca2q8

