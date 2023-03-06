Laminated Tubes Companies to Revel in the Years Ahead as Market Looks Set to Surpass a US$ 2.1 Billion Valuation by 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

By the end of 2023, FMI projects that the North American market for laminated tubes will be dominated by the United States with a massive 88% share of the market's total value. The Germany market for laminated tubes is predicted to account for a 15% share in the European market by 2033

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide laminated tubes market is expected to be worth US$ 1.12 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, Future Market Insights (FMI) expects the market to expand at a steady 6.3% CAGR. This should result in a market valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2033.



The use of laminated rigid tubes in the global packaging sector is increasing due to the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. Laminated tubes improve package efficiency by avoiding moisture, air, and light transmission. As a consequence, the items in the tube remain fresh and their scents, tastes, and perfumes are not affected.

Laminated tubes are classified into two types based on their product type: plastic barrier laminates and aluminum versions. In terms of printing customization, plastic barrier laminates outperform their metal equivalents. Aluminum barrier laminates, on the other hand, are thought to be superior in terms of product protection.

Laminated tubes are crucial to the worldwide personal care, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. FMI anticipates that these industries will grow in the future years. As a result, demand for laminated tubes is expected to rise.

Key Takeaways from the Laminated Tubes Market

The aluminum barrier laminate (ABL) segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033

The 50 to 100 ml capacity segment is estimated to hold nearly 64% of the market share by the end of 2023.

The nozzle cap segment is expected to expand 2.3 times the current market value in the coming years.

The oral care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with the highest market share of 45% from 2023 to 2033.

The emerging East Asia region is expected to show strong momentum by accelerating at a robust 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



“For companies specializing in plastic-based laminated tubes, the emphasis must be on sustainability in the coming years. These companies might also have to deal with stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic pollution.” – says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

The global market for laminated tubes is likely to become more fragmented as the years pass. If key companies want to keep themselves in pole positions, they must improve their products and make them more cost-effective and sustainable.

Key manufacturers of laminated tubes profiled include – Berry Global Group Inc., Albea S.A., Huhtamäki Oyj, CTL-TH Packaging SL, Hoffmann Neopac AG, CCL Industries Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, Tubopress Italia S.R.L, Montebello Packaging Inc. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Alltub SAS, Lajovic Tuba D.O.O., Tubapack A.S., Pirlo GmbH & Co KG, Norway Pack AS, EPL Limited, Antilla Propack Inc., and Auber Packaging Co., Ltd.

Global Laminated Tubes Market by Category

By Product Type:

Plastic Barrier Laminates (PBL)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyester (PET)

Aluminum Barrier Laminates (ABL)



By Capacity:

Less than 50 ml

51 to 100 ml

101 to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By Cap Type:

Stand-up Cap

Nozzle Cap

Fez Cap

Flip Top Cap

By End Use:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Commercial

Sealants & Adhesives

Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Laundry Gel

Toiletries & Hand wash Gels

Food

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



