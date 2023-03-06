U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Laminated Tubes Companies to Revel in the Years Ahead as Market Looks Set to Surpass a US$ 2.1 Billion Valuation by 2033 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

By the end of 2023, FMI projects that the North American market for laminated tubes will be dominated by the United States with a massive 88% share of the market's total value. The Germany market for laminated tubes is predicted to account for a 15% share in the European market by 2033

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide laminated tubes market is expected to be worth US$ 1.12 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, Future Market Insights (FMI) expects the market to expand at a steady 6.3% CAGR. This should result in a market valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2033. 

The use of laminated rigid tubes in the global packaging sector is increasing due to the growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. Laminated tubes improve package efficiency by avoiding moisture, air, and light transmission. As a consequence, the items in the tube remain fresh and their scents, tastes, and perfumes are not affected.

Laminated tubes are classified into two types based on their product type: plastic barrier laminates and aluminum versions. In terms of printing customization, plastic barrier laminates outperform their metal equivalents. Aluminum barrier laminates, on the other hand, are thought to be superior in terms of product protection.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4301

Laminated tubes are crucial to the worldwide personal care, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. FMI anticipates that these industries will grow in the future years. As a result, demand for laminated tubes is expected to rise.

Key Takeaways from the Laminated Tubes Market

  • The aluminum barrier laminate (ABL) segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033

  • The 50 to 100 ml capacity segment is estimated to hold nearly 64% of the market share by the end of 2023.

  • The nozzle cap segment is expected to expand 2.3 times the current market value in the coming years.

  • The oral care segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment with the highest market share of 45% from 2023 to 2033.

  • The emerging East Asia region is expected to show strong momentum by accelerating at a robust 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. 

“For companies specializing in plastic-based laminated tubes, the emphasis must be on sustainability in the coming years. These companies might also have to deal with stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic pollution.” – says an FMI analyst.

Before Buying, Visit Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4301

Who is Winning?

The global market for laminated tubes is likely to become more fragmented as the years pass. If key companies want to keep themselves in pole positions, they must improve their products and make them more cost-effective and sustainable.

Key manufacturers of laminated tubes profiled include – Berry Global Group Inc., Albea S.A., Huhtamäki Oyj, CTL-TH Packaging SL, Hoffmann Neopac AG, CCL Industries Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, Tubopress Italia S.R.L, Montebello Packaging Inc. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Alltub SAS, Lajovic Tuba D.O.O., Tubapack A.S., Pirlo GmbH & Co KG, Norway Pack AS, EPL Limited, Antilla Propack Inc., and Auber Packaging Co., Ltd.

Global Laminated Tubes Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Plastic Barrier Laminates (PBL)

  • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

  • Polyamide (PA)

  • Polyester (PET)

  • Aluminum Barrier Laminates (ABL) 

By Capacity:

  • Less than 50 ml

  • 51 to 100 ml

  • 101 to 150 ml

  • Above 150 ml

By Cap Type:

  • Stand-up Cap

  • Nozzle Cap

  • Fez Cap

  • Flip Top Cap

By End Use:

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Hair Care

  • Skin Care

  • Oral Care

  • Commercial

  • Sealants & Adhesives

  • Lubricants

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Homecare

  • Laundry Gel

  • Toiletries & Hand wash Gels

  • Food

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania 

Browse the Full Market Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/laminated-tubes-market

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global laminated tubes market, analyzing historic demand from 2012 to 2022 and forecast analysis from 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the laminated tubes market based on product type (plastic barrier laminates, aluminum barrier laminates), capacity (less than 50 ml, 51 to 100 ml, 101 to 150 ml, above 150 ml), cap type (stand-up cap, nozzle cap, fez cap, flip top cap), end use (cosmetics & personal care, oral care, pharmaceuticals, homecare, food) across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Laminated Tubes Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2012 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

TOC Continued…!

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Purchase Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4301

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Packaging Domain

Blow Molded Plastic Market: The global blow molded plastic market is created by the unique manufacturing process of blow molding, usually the procedure for creating hollow plastic parts. The blow molded plastic market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Inner Bulk Liners Market: The global Inner bulk liners market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,196.1 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 3,645.9 Million by 2032. A CAGR worth 5.2% is expected for the market during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market: Packaging products made of eco-friendly material are gaining popularity as market players are adapting to sustainable packaging methods. Products and materials sold in the consumer markets, which have served their intended purpose or completed their life cycle are sent to material recovery facilities (MRF’s).

Drum Liners Market: The global drum liners market is expected to grow following a holistic approach between 2022 and 2030. The value is slated to be worth US$ 688.3 Mn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2030.

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: The flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to be valued at US$ 36,978 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 57967.38 million by 2033. The sales of flexible plastic packaging are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the demand for flexible plastic packaging

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


