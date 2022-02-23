U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,244.26
    -60.50 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,229.93
    -366.68 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,122.45
    -259.07 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.92
    -21.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.08
    +0.17 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.40
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9700
    +0.0220 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9840
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,661.88
    -338.53 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.04
    -7.33 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

LANCASTER COLONY CONTINUES HIGHER CASH DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LANC

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per common share, payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2022.

The quarterly cash dividend amount of 80 cents per share maintains the higher level set three months ago, which marked the company's 59th consecutive year of increased regular cash dividends. Lancaster Colony is one of only 13 U.S. companies with 59 straight years of regular cash dividend increases.

CEO David A. Ciesinski said, "The dividend reflects the company's continued strong financial position and will be the 235th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the company since September 1963." He noted that the indicated annual payout for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 is $3.15 per share, up from the $2.95 per share paid in fiscal 2021.

Common shares currently outstanding are approximately 27,528,000.

Forward-Looking Statements

We desire to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). This news release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA and other applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by the use of the forward-looking words "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "plan," "expect," "hope," "indicated" or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations; contain projections regarding future developments, operations or financial conditions; or state other forward-looking information. Such statements are based upon assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments; and other factors we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements involve various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and could be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include:

  • changes in our cash flow or use of cash in various business activities; and

  • risks related to other factors described under "Risk Factors" in other reports and statements filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (available at www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Management believes these forward-looking statements to be reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on such statements that are based on current expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancaster-colony-continues-higher-cash-dividend-301488781.html

SOURCE Lancaster Colony Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3M stock sinks toward longest losing streak in nearly 4 years

    Shares of 3M Co. fell 0.8% in midday trading Wednesday, to put them in danger of suffering the longest losing streak in nearly four years, and on track for a 21-month closing low. The consumer, industrial and health care products company, which makes N95 face masks, has seen its stock drop 11.1% during its current nine-session losing streak, which would be the longest since the nine-day stretch ending April 30, 2018, according to data provided by Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has tumbled 15.7

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.