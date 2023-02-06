U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Lance Kawaguchi, CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Appointed as Board Chairman of the Glioblastoma Research Organization

Glioblastoma Research Organization
·3 min read

- Global Advocate for Brain Cancer Research Brings a New Focus to US Efforts to Fund Glioblastoma Research -

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The Glioblastoma Research Organization is proud to announce the appointment of Lance Kawaguchi as its new chairman of the board. His appointment brings a renewed focus on accelerating funding for crucial research efforts globally for this aggressive and lethal brain cancer.

Glioblastoma Research Organization, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture
Glioblastoma Research Organization, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

As CEO of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, Kawaguchi distributed more than $11 million for research and support in the last year and led critical funding to bring the revolutionary clinical trial, GBM AGILE, to Australia in 2021. He chairs the board of the Asian Fund for Cancer Research, serves on the board of the National Foundation for Cancer Research and is the strategic advisor for the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund, which connects early-stage cancer research to successful development of high-impact oncology products.

Kawaguchi boasts over 25 years of global finance and banking experience, having held positions as managing director, global head for HSBC, global head of oil and gas for ANZ and Iraq country head for Standard Chartered Bank.

"I've been privileged, over the past two years and in various capacities, to lead multiple cancer-battling nonprofit organizations that share a similar sense of urgency and need to make an impact that I've brought to bear my entire career," emphasized Kawaguchi. "Like me, the Glioblastoma Research Organization's founder, Amber Barbach, has channeled the loss of a beloved parent to cancer into something meaningful and positive for ourselves, other patients, their families, scientists, research-physicians and innovators."

In 2022, Kawaguchi became the first executive to be named both CEO Magazine Global's Not-For-Profit Executive of the Year and Third Sector CEO of the Year in a single year. Most recently, he represented Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in ringing Nasdaq's opening bell on December 2, 2022, offering exposure for the nonprofit and its newly incorporated U.S. affiliate, marking the first time an Australian cancer charity has ever rang the Nasdaq opening bell.

Throughout his career, Kawaguchi's leadership and innovative approach to diversity and inclusion have earned recognition from global organizations such as Treasury Management International, the prestigious BAME100 Board Talent Index, and UPstanding's list of 100 top ethnic minority executives.

"Lance brings a wealth of expertise and a passionate commitment to the fight against brain cancer to this role," said Amber Barbach, founder and director of the Glioblastoma Research Organization. "In addition to his unwavering dedication, Lance is a strong advocate for supporting female founders and brings a sense of urgency to the organization's mission."

EV Clay PR, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture
EV Clay PR, Monday, February 6, 2023, Press release picture

About the Glioblastoma Research Organization

The Glioblastoma Research Organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization raising awareness and funds for cutting-edge research to find a cure for glioblastoma, a rare malignant, fast-growing tumor affecting the brain or spine. The organization was established in 2018 and, to date, has provided support to doctors and researchers through four fully funded projects at leading cancer centers in the US. For additional information about the organization, funding and partners, please visit www.gbmresearch.org/

###

Contact:
Agustina Goldbaum
agoldbaum@evclay.com
(305) 261-6222

SOURCE: Glioblastoma Research Organization



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738238/Lance-Kawaguchi-CEO-of-Cure-Brain-Cancer-Foundation-Appointed-as-Board-Chairman-of-the-Glioblastoma-Research-Organization

