Update on Land Betterment's Entrepreneur Zone

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is pleased to share updates on its Entrepreneur Zone ("E-Zone").

Land Betterment's first Entrepreneur Zone was established in a former coal mining company's office headquarters located in Hazard, Kentucky. After acquiring the building, Land Betterment completely renovated, rehabilitated, and upgraded the old building into a new, modern office complex.

The 10,000 square foot E-Zone building now offers extensive technology upgrades and modern work spaces and provides a collaborative community environment that brings diverse entrepreneurs together. E-Zone offers workspaces, community resources, education and start-up capital to help foster and grow the businesses renting the space. Because the E-Zone building is both centrally and prominently located, this is a very desirable facility for lessees. Currently, there is a waiting list of both individuals and companies wanting to rent space.

The primary tenant who occupies 95% of the building is Mountain Comprehensive Care ("MCCC"). MCCC provides regional behavioral healthcare to individuals seeking support and is using the space for both professional offices as well as community space for individuals needing MCCC's services. The additional floors of the building are shared with other tenants who are using this for professional offices such as occupational therapists and other.

Land Betterment is now looking to create additional E-Zone locations in other parts of the country. The next site is anticipated to be located in Indiana and will be finalized sometime in December 2022. The 1st Indiana E-Zone is expected to be larger than the Kentucky E-Zone.

Land Betterment's Chief Development Officer, Tom Sauve, commented, "When we opened the 1st E-Zone in Kentucky, it was our plan to build out this model in additional states throughout the country so that we can continue to help more organizations not only rebuild but thrive. The current waiting list for occupancy at the E-Zone in Hazard, Kentucky is a testament to the quality and attractiveness that the E-Zone model offers communities looking to attract new industries. We are thrilled to be narrowing in on a location in Indiana and expect this location to be significantly larger than our E-Zone in Kentucky. Beyond Kentucky and Indiana we continue to look to replicate the E-Zone model throughout the United States."

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

