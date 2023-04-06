Land Core Launches New Federal Soil Health Bill Tracker Ahead of 2023 Farm Bill

Interactive Web-Based Tool Increases Access to Policy Information for Soil Health Advocates and Farmers

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, soil health enthusiasts, farmers, and ag policy pros! Land Core, a pioneering non-profit advancing soil health policies and programs in the US, is excited to unveil a transformative upgrade to their Federal Soil Health Bill Tracker. With a focus on making policy information accessible to all, this dynamic web-based tool brings soil health policy to life.

"With the Farm Bill approaching, policymakers are increasingly recognizing the economic and resilience benefits of soil health. We're providing an unbiased, non-partisan, trusted resource that allows anyone who cares about food and farming to understand the policy landscape and stay informed about the latest developments," said Land Core's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Aria McLauchlan.

Starting as a spreadsheet, Land Core's new Bill Tracker is now an user-friendly, interactive tool that lists soil health-related bills introduced into Congress (dating back to the 116th), complete with concise summaries and impartial impact analyses.

"If you want to know what's going on in the DC policy world related to soil health and resilient agricultural systems, this is a fantastic resource with multiple ways to filter and search for the info you need," said Matthew Dillon, Founder of Risk to Resilience Strategy.

The tracker already features over 40 bills introduced into the 118th Congress, with many more expected to be introduced or reintroduced in preparation for the Farm Bill.

The bill tracker's new "Legislators" section adds another layer of insight. Users can explore bills supported by specific members of Congress, search by representatives from specific states, or even identify the most dedicated soil health champions. The list can also be sorted by legislators with a track record of bipartisan collaboration, which currently counts over 260 members.

Including a broad range of issues that impact soil health, from conservation to regional processing infrastructure and local food systems, the new Bill Tracker empowers a range of stakeholders to engage in meaningful advocacy.

Land Core is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advancing soil health programs and policies that create value for farmers, businesses, and communities. In particular, they are building the missing infrastructure and economic incentives that will make the rapid adoption of soil health possible.

