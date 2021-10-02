Land Your Dream Job With HiCounselor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2021 / Finding a job in modern-day America is no easy task. In fact, the job hunt can be one of the most stressful periods of our lives, especially for those with little-to-no experience or connections in their industry of choice. HiCounselor co-founders Aditya Sharma and Rani Haroune have experienced this difficulty first hand, and they hope to make things a little easier for their fellow job seekers utilizing AI and networking automation. HiCounselor, a San Francisco Bay Area-based career accelerator for tech professionals, has secured $600k in pre-seed round. The round was led by Palo-alto, California-based Heroic Ventures.

HiCounselor.com is a career accelerator designed to help job seekers land their dream job in just two easy steps. First, their instructors from FAANG and other tech companies help candidates prepare for technical, behavioral, and HR interviews in just four weeks. Then, they find interview opportunities for candidates using their strong network of partner companies and their unique job search automation tool. This tool automatically identifies new jobs for their candidates every single day and connects them with the hiring manager and recruiters. This tool allows job seekers to cut the 30+ hours per week of manual job-searching and networking efforts down to just a few minutes. The best part of the HiCounselor program is that it is free until you land a job. HiCounselor invests in you upfront so that you can succeed. Only once you land a job, you pay HiCounselor 9% of first year's salary in monthly installments. HiCounselor program pays for itself. HiCounselor fellows make $15-$25k more than an average US grad. The placement rate at HiCounselor is 100% so far.

Landing a job in tech roles is a particularly challenging task for low-experience candidates targeting entry-level to mid-level roles. According to HiCounselor CEO and co-founder Aditya Sharma, there are two major reasons why these candidates struggle: first, they don't have access to industry professionals who can help them prepare for interviews. Second, they don't have a professional network that they can utilize to get referrals for interviews; the hard truth is that 70% of interviews come from networking and referrals, something which most novice job-seekers just don't have. As Rani Haroune, President of HiCounselor, explains, "With growing competition for tech roles, there is a strong need for a solution that helps job seekers polish skills for interviews and provides them with access to interview opportunities." In the future, HiCounselor's goal is to automate the entire interview prep and job search process using Artificial Intelligence.

At present, the job search is an exhausting manual endeavor. Job-seekers spend about 25 to 30 hours per week on average searching for jobs online, applying to positions, and sending out hundreds of connect requests on LinkedIn, and even with all this effort, it still takes about six months for someone to land a job in the US.

HiCounselor co-founders Aditya Sharma and Rani Haroune's own job-searching struggles sparked their enduring passion to help others in the same situation. In late 2019, they both left the security of their jobs behind to launch HiCounselor. Their goal was to use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology to simplify the job hunt for millions of recent graduates and young professionals. They quickly grew from a mere 5 candidates to over 150, and their candidates have landed jobs at top companies such as Apple, Amazon, Expedia, Microsoft, and Coinbase. HiCounselor is dedicated to leveling the playing field, offering forlorn job-seekers a fighting chance.

HiCounselor's innovative services can help anyone, particularly recent graduates looking to kick-off their career in software engineering, data science, or product management, or professionals with 1-5 years of work experience looking for better opportunities. For anyone who finds themselves lost on their career path, HiCounselor is there to help, pointing the way towards better days. To troubled job-seekers Sharma offers words of hope and wisdom: "The job searching journey is different for everyone, so don't let a few rejections discourage you. Focus on modern job searching techniques, like networking and referrals, rather than sticking to the traditional approach of online applications."

