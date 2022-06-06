ReportLinker

Major players in the land mobile radio market are Motorola Solutions Inc. , Harris Corporation, Cartel Communication Systems Inc, BK Technologies, TE Connectivity Ltd, Sepura Ltd. , Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284149/?utm_source=GNW

, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Nokia Networks B.V., Thales Group, TTG Global Ltd., Codan Communications, Midland Radio Corporation, EF Johnson Technologies Inc., and Airbus DS Communications.



The global land mobile radio market is expected to grow from $13.19 billion in 2021 to $15.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The land mobile radio market is expected to grow to $25.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%.



The land mobile radio market consists of sales of land mobile radio by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that enable push-to-talk two-way communication between radio transceivers.Land mobile radio (LMR) is a wireless communications technology that is primarily utilized for vital communications by public safety groups such as police, firefighters, and other emergency response organizations.



LMR systems are widely used in the commercial world, including industrial, transportation, utilities, security, logistics, and even the military, in addition to the public safety sector.



The main types of clothing styles of online clothing retail are western wear, ethnic wear, and others.Western wear clothing refers to clothing styles from countries from the West such as the United States, Canada, or parts of Europe, or which derives their unique style from the clothes worn in the 19th-century American West.



The various dress codes of online clothing rental are formal, casual, and traditional wear which are available in the low, mid, and premium price ranges. The different types of end-users of online clothing rental are women, men, and kids.



North America was the largest region in the land mobile radio market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the land mobile radio market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in usage of land mobile radio (LMR) systems in military applications is expected to drive the growth of the land mobile radio market over the coming years.Military installations all over the world employ a wide range of specialized radio systems that operate on frequencies ranging from extremely low frequencies (ELF) to super-high frequencies (SHF).



Tactical, data, SATCOM, and other specialized communications are all carried out on these bands.The military relies on essential radio communications to coordinate deployments and response actions at its bases around the world.



The LMR network allows military emergency services to communicate with other federal, state, and local public safety agencies securely.For instance, in January 2022, the United States Department of Defense announced that it has exercised a contract option to keep Motorola as the operator and maintainer of the US Navy’s land mobile radio (LMR) system.



The $29 million contract ensures that critical radio communications are maintained at US Navy facilities around the world. Hence, the increased usage of LMR systems in military applications will drive the growth of the land mobile radio market.



The integration of LTE technology into LMR systems is a key trend in the land mobile radio market.LTE (Long-Term Evolution) is a fourth-generation (4G) wireless standard for cellphones and other cellular devices that increases network capacity and speed.



Land mobile radio manufacturers are incorporating LTE technology as it offers many advantages, including centralized management, improved PTT set-up times, lower recurring costs, interoperability and compliance, improved network performance compared to multiple networks, unlimited inter-technology communications and network security.For instance, in April 2021, the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the USA has developed a low-cost computer system that connects older public safety radios to modern wireless communications networks.



The NIST prototype connects analog land mobile radio (LMR) handsets and towers to an LTE server that manages network operations. The prototype system could make it easier for public safety agencies to connect their radio systems to broadband networks that can send voice, text, instant messages, video, and data.



In May 2021, Codan Limited, an Australia-based manufacturer and supplier of communications, metal detection, and mining technology acquired Zetron for $45 million.With this acquisition, Codan aimed to strengthen its fixed and transportable base station, repeater, paging, and related Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technologies that will enable and extend communications capabilities in even the most challenging geographies.



Zetron Inc. is a US-based company that offers land mobile radio solutions.



The countries covered in the land mobile radio market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284149/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



