Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market | 2021 - 2028 | End-User (Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, And Construction) | Globally Hit to USD 50.12 Billion By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market industry amassed earnings worth US$ 36.87 billion in 2021 and is set to garner ROI about US$ 50.12 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 17% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system market over forecasting period is due to escalating demand for reliable & cost-effective land mobile radio systems. In addition to this, large-scale use of these systems in myriad sectors such as transport and defense will steer expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Apart from this, transition from analog land mobile radios to digital ones will pave a way for progression of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Rise in land mobile radio systems in commercial, construction, mining, utilities, and military sectors will prop up scope of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in ensuing years. Additionally, escalating demand for LMR systems will favorably leverage land mobile radio (LMR) market earnings.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market- By Type (Mobile LMR System And Portable LMR System), By Technology (Analog LMR System And Digital LMR System) And By End-User (Defense & Public Safety, Commercial, Transportation, And Construction): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: Overview

Land mobile radio system is a 2-way wireless communication tool utilized for critical communications by public safety firms. Furthermore, it is massively used by terrestrial users for communicating with a base station. It consists of vehicle-mounted mobile & portable radios as well as repeaters & network infrastructure. These tools provide interoperability between various agencies, integrate voice & data solutions, and improve compatibility with current tools including marine, construction, transport, military, and defense sectors.

Industry Dynamics:

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: Growth Dynamics

Key factors driving growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system market over next six years can be credited to LMR system integration with LTE network. In addition to this, rapid increase in mission critical communication functions undertook by myriad industries will proliferate size of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry over ensuing years. Furthermore, massive utilization of LMR tools in defense & military and transport sectors will steer expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in years to come. Apart from this, land mobile radio technologies find extensive applications in utilities, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.

Moreover, these new solutions offer improved signal coverage, enhanced voice quality, and elongated battery life, thereby driving market trends. Additionally, LMR technologies are utilized by fire agencies, law enforcement firms, ambulatory service providers, and paramedics. This will steer growth of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry. Surging demand for cost-efficient and reliable land mobile radio systems across globe will prop up progression of land mobile radio (LMR) system industry space.

Digital LMR System To Lead Technology Segment Over 2022-2028

Growth of segment over forecasting timeline is subject to beneficial features of digital LMR systems such as rapid voice call set-up, group calling, priority access to end-user, and high quality audio. In addition to this, digital LMR systems can be utilized to monitor crimes, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and cybercrimes.

North American Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Expand Remarkably By 2028

Rapid expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system market in North America over forecasting timespan is due to favorable initiatives in the U.S. along with high-speed communication services provided by government to defense personnel. Presence of giant participants in sub-continent will contribute substantially towards regional market size.

List of Key Players of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market:

BK Technologies

L3Harris Technologies

Thales Group

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Cassadian Communications Incorporation

Airbus DS Communications Inc.

TE Connectivity

Honeywell International Inc.

The Raytheon Company

Nokia Networks

JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market was valued approximately USD 36.87 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 50.12 billion by 2028.

Huge demand for enhancing efficiency of critical mission functions will provide new growth opportunities for land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in Asia Pacific.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Industry?

What segments does the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 36.87 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 50.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 17% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BK Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cassadian Communications Incorporation, Airbus DS Communications, Inc., TE Connectivity, Honeywell International, Inc., The Raytheon Company, Nokia Networks, and JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/181

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market To Register Remarkable Growth Over 2022-2028

Expansion of land mobile radio (LMR) system market in Asia Pacific over forecasting timeline is subject to massive use of high-speed communication services in region. In addition to this, huge demand for enhancing efficiency of critical mission functions will provide new growth opportunities for land mobile radio (LMR) system industry in Asia Pacific. Presence of giant manufacturers in region will boost regional market size.

Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market is segmented as follows:

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Mobile LMR System

Portable LMR System

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Analog LMR System

Digital LMR System

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Defense & Public Safety

Commercial

Transportation

Construction

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

zil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

