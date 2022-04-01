U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Land Your Mortgage With The Leading Alliance

·3 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / There is a stark truth about the mortgage market these days that not many people realize. The truth is the mortgage and real estate industry is in a spiral from the last five years of qualification and interest rate changes, along with the neverending bidding war occurring behind the scenes. With this kind of chaos in the current market, what's a home buyer looking to land property financing to do?

The answer is actually very simple. Similar to how one would not choose to navigate the deadly Amazon forest alone without a trusty forest guide, the key to striking a claim on your own chunk of the mortgage market is to connect with a top mortgage brokerage. Unlike the bank, a brokerage offers flexible financing options without as many strict requirements. That means you'd be able to gain access to lending products that you wouldn't find working with large financial institutions. On top of that, you'd have a reliable guide to teach you the ins and outs of building wealth in the mortgage/real estate market.

Thankfully, we have just the company for you in mind. Mortgage Alliance is Canada's long-time leading mortgage brokerage. The company has established a reputation for itself by putting a premium on client-centric services which help their clients achieve realistic financial goals. Vishnu Nirvana, an agent with Mortgage Alliance, makes his company's goals known by telling us, "Affordability of real estate is becoming rarer for first-time home buyers. Basically, dream homes remain dreams. Hence, our goal is to work with lenders and clients to find a midway solution and make the clients' dream of acquiring their home come true."

But the company goal isn't a simple feat to achieve, as most borrowers are blinded by rock-bottom rates and exclusive deals being thrown about the market. "Every client wants the best rate in the market, but it is important to know that any mortgage agent would be able to get any advertised rates, but they wouldn't be giving you the right advice regarding the type of mortgages you should close on based on your financial apatite, or what commercial lending terms should you should accept. That's where we come in." Vishnu explained.

He continued, saying "As mortgage agents, we personally own real estate, commercial properties, and businesses ourselves. Hence we have done this over the years and have gained first-hand knowledge of how the mortgage process works along with what happens in the next 5-10 years with your mortgage terms. Sometimes you need to sell the real estate and get out of the mortgage, but the majority of mortgage agents close the deal and forget about their clients, leaving them without a good exit strategy. Our clients keep in touch with us because we plan for their 5-10 years goals by consulting with them and working on it step by step."

It's no surprise that the success of the top brokerage in Canada comes as a result of their agents' willingness to put their clients first and pursue their goals before anything else. People looking to learn the art of navigating the mortgage market to find their own dream property should throw in their lot with Mortgage Alliance and their selection of expert mortgage agents. Leave your mortgage needs to them, and start on the path to reaching your immediate and short-term financial goals.

  • Housing Market Faces a World of Pain

    Several ominous signs face the housing market. First, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage soared to a three-year high of 4.67% in the week ended March 31, according to housing agency Freddie Mac. The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 91 basis points so far this year to 2.42%.

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • First-Time Home Buyers Are Simply Walking Away: “We’ve Been Backed Into a Corner”

    Nearly 2 million aspiring homeowners will be shut out of the market this year, according to one estimate. They stand to lose more than just equity.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Is Down 6% Today

    Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading about 6% lower at 2 p.m. ET Friday after a JPMorgan analyst removed the semiconductor giant from its "analyst focus list," indicating that the firm no longer sees it as a top stock with meaningful upside from its current price.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • Walgreens Gets Booted Down a Notch: How We'd Play It

    Shares of drugstore chain and healthcare firm Walgreens Boots Alliance were downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Robert W. Baird and another firm cut their price target. In the updated daily bar chart of WBA, below, we can see that the shares declined in January and February and made a short-lived rebound in March before sinking to test the December and February lows. WBA is trading below the declining 50-day and declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Mortgage rates zoom past 4.5% — here’s what home buyers need to know

    ‘We're at rates that we thought we might see at the end of the year,’ one economist said, underscoring the rapid increase in interest rates.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • Why AMC Shares Are Down Today

    Investors initially cheered some news this morning from the gold miner AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) invested in earlier this month. As of 12:48 p.m. ET Friday, AMC shares were down 7%. Two weeks ago, AMC announced it was investing $27.9 million in cash for a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining, which owns the more than 70,000-acre Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • ‘He’s a MAGA-hat wearing Republican, and I’m pretty liberal.’ This concerns me: Shouldn’t my financial adviser have similar beliefs to mine?

    Question: I’ve worked with the same financial adviser for about 10 years — and I feel like he’s done a decent job — but in the past few years, his politics have made my wonder about him. Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? As for political differences and his personal values, pros say they don’t have to be a dealbreaker but you shouldn’t ignore your feelings either.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Taking Off Today

    What happened Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock shot up Friday morning, surging as high as 8.6% by 10:15 a.m. ET. After stagnating in recent months, Nio's deliveries rocketed in March, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker even setting a new quarterly record.

  • I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now?

    Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement? Many other retirees wonder the same thing as you, and may be in similar financial circumstances where they’re able to pay the bills and have money saved in their retirement accounts. Your interest rate is fantastic, you’re capable of making the monthly payment from just your pension and Social Security without tapping into your 401(k) and you have so much of your home already paid off — all wins.

  • Should home buyers be worried about a yield curve inversion? Does it signal a recession? Economists say keep your eyes open.

    The potential recession signal won’t directly impact the interest rates that mortgage borrowers pay.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t