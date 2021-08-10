U.S. markets closed

Land of the free, home of the fragile

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read
A woman holds a sign as she joins hundreds of demonstrators gathering to protest against mandated vaccines outside of the Michigan State Capitol on August 6, 2021 in Lansing, Michigan. There were 44 counties in Michigan at high or substantial levels of community coronavirus transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions case and test positivity criteria as of August 5, 2021. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

America is exhausted. But not from exercise! Don’t be silly. The culprit is a Covid virus that morphs and evolves and relentlessly targets unvaccinated Americans who have left themselves vulnerable to a threat, like engaging in unsafe sex or driving without a seat belt.

The outbreak of the Covid Delta variant has thrown the whole nation off-track. Mask and distancing guidelines vary from day to day and place to place. Workers who thought they’d be returning to their job sites no longer are. Some companies require workers to get vaccinated, some don’t. You may or may not require proof of vaccination to embark on a cruise, depending on which judge ruled latest on the matter.

“President Biden’s CDC can’t make up its mind,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted recently, capturing this maddening intellectual challenge perfectly. “One mask. Two masks. No masks. Back to one mask.” One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish. Who can possibly keep track?

Covid is now causing spinoff pandemics of burnout, dejection and fragility. Aggrieved residents of Los Angeles can’t understand why they have to wear masks again. People who thought getting vaccinated meant they could travel anywhere can’t, after all. Parents with kids heading back to school in the fall don’t know if they should buy bulk masks from Costco or a five-pack from CVS. “We’re too exhausted from the pandemic to deal with the latest twist,” a Washington Post commentator griped.

Okay, sure, it requires some patience and humor to keep up with conditions that keep changing. But haven’t we accomplished this before? The weather changes all the time, and we don’t complain about buying a whole range of clothing for wet and dry conditions, or hot and cold. Have people tormented by mask confusion ever left home with an umbrella? They might be shocked to know some people even stow an umbrella in their purse or backpack permanently, since you never know when you might need it.

Does anybody go to a job expecting everything to always be the same? Not if you want to get ahead. The ability to adapt to unexpected challenges is so essential that it’s practically become cliched career advice. Of course there are workers who lack this skill, but they’re not usually the ones getting raises and promotions. If flexibility helps you climb the corporate ladder, maybe it could also help you navigate an off-and-on pandemic.

The most successful companies are the ones that change strategy when conditions require change: Apple, Netflix, Amazon. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was a textile company when he bought it, but Buffett left that business completely, to focus on more profitable things. Flameouts, by contrast, tend to be stalwarts that failed to adapt: Blockbuster, BlackBerry, Circuit City, Kodak. “Adapt or die” is Business School 101. Applied to Covid, it’s literally true, in some cases.

Covid is a mess nobody can cleanly fix

The U.S. military has a saying: “No plan survives contact with the enemy.” That’s because combat is often a deadly form of chaos in which nothing goes as expected. The Pentagon has multiple contingency plans for its wartime scenarios, and it teaches its leaders the mortal danger of fighting the last war.

We can thank the military for the wonderful acronym SNAFU, which means “situation normal, all fucked up.” When soldiers encounter a SNAFU, they figure out the next best way to get the job done instead of flailing around like somebody who can't look up the latest emergency guidance on their state or city's web site. The Covid pandemic is a true SNAFU—a mess nobody can cleanly fix—and ordinary folks should try to muster a little soldierly resourcefulness to deal with it.

Some Americans face genuine struggles caused by the stop-and-start pandemic and the need to adapt public-health procedures to changing circumstances on the ground. Parents uncertain about their kids schooling status in the fall are rightfully exasperated. Many have put their jobs on hold and borne financial sacrifice to cope with the virus and keep their kids safe. It’s hard to blame front-line workers who might want more consistent mask and distancing rules to protect themselves from negligent customers. And if I were a health care professional in a Covid hotspot I’d be infuriated with vaccine resisters who recklessly endanger others and needlessly end up hospitalized.

All the other beleaguered can’t-copers should search deep within themselves and try to muster some good ol’ American ruggedness, to help manage Covid confusion for a few months more. As guidance, do the opposite of the snowflake Republican governors of Florida and Texas, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. They’ve opposed mask mandates and other common-sense requirements all along, and they’re incapable of changing their minds, even amid the tragicomic spectacle of infections and deaths skyrocketing in each state while the governors blather about freedom.

Instead of taking a rigid stance you’ll never reverse, why not do whatever seems most appropriate at the time? You’ll be in great company with innovators, visionaries and transformative leaders. You can even forget about the second mask. One will do. And it’s much lighter than an umbrella.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips, and click here to get Rick’s stories by email.

