New Land plans Walker's Point apartments. It will be the firm's 7th neighborhood building

New Land Enterprises LLC wants to develop another apartment building in Walker's Point.

A Milwaukee firm that has developed several higher-end Walker's Point apartment buildings has another neighborhood project in the works.

New Land Enterprises LLC is proposing a six-story, 65-unit building at 412 and 418 S. Fourth St., according to plans filed with the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

The $11 million development would feature loft-style apartments with one to two bedrooms.

New Land is seeking variances from the zoning board, which is to review that request at its July 27 meeting.

The firm wants variances from the zoning code's density requirement as well as from requirements for glazing and a garage door setback.

The zoning code allows 52 apartments on the 15,821-square-foot site.

New Land's request to build 65 units would be consistent with "the general increase in residential density in the surrounding neighborhood over recent years," according to the firm's filing.

"Overall, there has been a shift from industrial use to higher density residential use throughout the neighborhood," it said.

The variances from the glazing and setback requirements would be consistent with "the best practices of urban design" and consistent with the city's comprehensive plan for Walker's Point.

The proposed project site, which is south of West Florida Street, includes a parking lot and two houses.

New Land last year won zoning board approval for Via, a six-story, 86-unit apartment building being developed at 1000-1010 S. Fifth St.

It is just across Mineral Street from New Land's Element Apartments. That six-story, 66-unit development, at 924 S. Fifth St., opened in 2022 and also received zoning variances.

The firm's other neighborhood apartment buildings include Trio, three buildings based at 124 W. Washington St., and Quartet, 211 W. Mineral St. — which is now managed by Harmoniq Residential.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Land plans latest apartment project for Milwaukee's Walker's Point