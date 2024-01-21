Land Securities Group (LON:LAND investor five-year losses grow to 5.2% as the stock sheds UK£301m this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 25% in that half decade.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Land Securities Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Land Securities Group became profitable within the last five years. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of around 0.2% would not have helped the stock price. So the the weak dividend and revenue data could well help explain the soft share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

LSE:LAND Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Land Securities Group, it has a TSR of -5.2% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Land Securities Group shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 3.4%. Given the total loss of 1.0% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Land Securities Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

