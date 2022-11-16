Land Topography Corporation Develops New Engineering Consulting Services

Land Topography Corporation was founded in Los Angeles to provide engineering consulting services. The business recently announced the extension of its offerings and added new technologies to its services.

WOODLAND HILLS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Engineering consultancy company Land Topography Corporation is based in Los Angeles. In the most recent development, the business declared the result of its offerings. The establishment of Land Topography Corporation heralds the conclusion of a five-year strategic strategy to advance land surveying services technologically.

Land Topography Corporation has also been active in the industry since 2000. The business caters to the needs of its customers in the Los Angeles region. Its ALTA Surveys are continuously supplied to business brokers, architects, banks, and developers using the company's platform in days instead of weeks. The business has also divided its surveying services into four distinct sections, each providing specialized services in either building construction, land use, or residential or commercial projects.

Individuals with desirable single-family homes are among Land Topography Corp's clients, as are intelligent real estate professionals needing project management skills for commercial projects that can expand quickly to keep up with their expanding inventory. Topographic surveying, boundary surveying, construction staking, subdivision survey, GIS, and other top service areas are included. The following surveying characteristics are part of Land Topography Corporation's recently introduced services:

Topographic surveying

Boundary surveying

Construction staking

Subdivision survey

GIS

Additionally, since the expansion, Land Topography Corporation has advanced. After Covid, the company saw tremendous success, and the crew grew to its current size. For accommodation of everyone's workstation, the growing workforce needs more space. Finding the appropriate location for the company's second office in Los Angeles is taking longer than expected, so they are exploring elsewhere.

The company intends to increase its footprint in LA after considering the region's predicted growth. The new LA office will be run by a senior Senior Surveyors, whose identity will be revealed later, according to the firm's board of directors.

Subsequently, Land Topography has emerged as an engineering consulting firm that provides land surveying services. With its most recent expansion, the business has added new technologies to its services. For maximum productivity, the company also divides the workload based on the demands of the projects and the staff skill sets.

About Cyrus Azarmy, founder, and CEO of the company:

Artist and engineering consultant Cyrus Azarmy serves as the CEO of Land Topography Corporation. After witnessing the demise of land surveying companies following the crisis in 2007, Cyrus bet his company's future on upending outmoded business practices and using technological solutions to satisfy client needs. After five years, the company has developed the idea into a helpful enterprise-wide platform that manages individual assignments and automates operations.

For further information, visit: https://www.landtopographycorp.com/

