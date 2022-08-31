U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.76
    +0.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,760.22
    -30.65 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,895.58
    +12.44 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.56
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.46
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.70
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    -0.32 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0062
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7120
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.19
    +334.80 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.27
    -8.43 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Landa can make you a landlord with just $5

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

It’s safe to say that millions of Americans dream of becoming real estate investors but can’t or don’t due to a variety of challenges, including lack of accreditation, capital and time.

So it’s no surprise that in recent years, a flurry of startups have emerged that aim to give more people access to real estate ownership in the form of fractional shares.

One such startup, Landa, is emerging from stealth today with $33 million in funding – including a recent $25 million Series A round and an $8 million seed round. NFX, 83North and Viola co-led the Series A, which closed in the first quarter of this year, for the New York company. 83North and NFX co-led its seed round.

CEO Yishai Cohen and CTO Amit Assaraf started Landa in 2019 in an effort to make real estate ownership more inclusive.

“Real estate ownership is the biggest source of wealth generation, and it's out of reach for most Americans. As housing inequality grows, wealth inequality grows and property ownership remains inaccessible,” Cohen told TechCrunch in an interview. “So we were brainstorming on ways to lower the barrier to entry to real estate and provide more people with the ability to access the asset class.”

And so Landa was born.

Until late last year, the company was mainly “getting through the regulatory process,” Cohen said. So it only really started seeing significant growth this year. Specifically, Landa grew from 600 to nearly 25,000 investors using its app in 2022.

Those users have invested in about 400 properties using the Landa app. The startup currently has properties in Atlanta and New York City and will soon be launching in Charlotte, Birmingham, Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Fla.

The company’s goal with its latest capital is to scale and gain “more investors in more markets,” Cohen said. Landa over time has also secured $60 million in debt financing toward its market expansions.

The way it works is similar to other fractional real estate ownership startups and in particular, this model matches quite closely with that of Arrived – which allows people – including unaccredited investors – to invest in shares of rental properties “for as little as $100.” That startup raised $25 million in a Series A led by Forerunner Ventures and with participation from Bezos Expeditions, the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos. TechCrunch has previously reported on Fractional and Fintor, which are also focused on residential real estate. 

Forerunner, Bezos back Arrived, a startup that lets you buy into single-family rentals for ‘as little as $100’

In Landa’s case, the only requirements for investors are that they be above the age of 18 and U.S. residents. They can start investing with just $5, and buy and sell shares as well as see real-time updates on their properties from the Landa app.

But just how much money can one make with such a small investment? 

"People start low and build their accounts over time," Cohen said. "The $5 entry point, allows them to build confidence over time and increase their portfolio as they get comfortable."

On the backend, he said, Landa purposely opted not to partner with REITS or funds with existing real estate operations.

“We built our own teams in the field doing maintenance, property management and building an app for residents,” Cohen added. “We are also automated and are using code for all those processes behind the scenes such as acquisition.”

Like Arrived, Landa creates an LLC to purchase the actual properties, which sell as little as $130,000 for single family homes and as much as just under $3 million for multifamily investments.

Landa makes money by taking a 6% acquisition fee at the time of purchase. It also keeps 8% of the gross rent on a monthly basis to cover property management fees. Since Landa itself is the property manager, it makes money on those fees as well.

“We focus on properties that produce good dividends and good rental income,” Cohen said. “We look for properties that are in ready to rent condition or require minor work, and where we have good confidence that we won’t have significant material expenses right after acquisition. We are focusing on cap rates and markets that can produce high occupancy rates and high income.”

Landa presently has 46 employees and its headquarters in New York. 

Image Credits: Landa

Gigi Levy-Weiss, founding partner at NFX, said he has known Cohen since he was 16 and founded his first company, Smartbus,  a B2B marketplace for bus companies that was acquired in 2016.

When we reconnected to discuss Landa and how they’re going to increase accessibility to invest in the $43 trillion U.S. residential real estate market, I knew this was something we had to be a part of," he wrote via email. “Since then, Yishai and Landa have shown a remarkable ability to innovate almost every aspect of this market…”

Levy-Weiss added: “The combination of the low entry barrier with an innovative, mobile-first user experience is truly revolutionary compared to other real estate investment options which essentially serve the same audience that always had access.”

Interestingly, startups focused on rentals seem to be gaining more traction, and investor attention, than those focused on home buying.

"Buy before you sell" startup Reali began the process of shutting down last week after raising $100 million in venture funding just one year ago. Digital mortgage lender Better.com was reportedly planning its fourth layoff in 9 months as of last week. The two companies aren't the only ones facing challenges in the real estate tech world, though. Earlier this month, another “buy before you sell” startup Homeward laid off 20% of its staff. And Redfin and Compass let go of a combined 900+ people in mid-June. In February, online brokerage Homie laid off about one-third of its staff, or some 90 to 100 people.

My weekly fintech newsletter, The Interchange, launched on May 1! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Burn baby burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota to invest $3.8 billion in U.S. battery plant

    STORY: Toyota will triple its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant.The automaker said Wednesday (August 31) it would now spend $3.8 billion, up from just under $1.3 billion.Toyota said it would partner with Panasonic at the plant in Liberty, North Carolina through its joint venture called Prime Planet Energy & Solutions - or PPES.The Liberty facility is due to open in 2025.Toyota said PPES would provide expertise in battery making technology and equipment.The Japanese carmaker plans to add two production lines dedicated to making batteries for fully electric vehicles at the Liberty plant, it said Thursday (August 31).That's added to the four lines it already planned to make smaller batteries for hybrid vehicles like the Prius.Toyota's higher investment comes after the recent passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.It provides incentives for manufacturers and tax credits to consumers aimed at boosting local content in EVs and batteries.

  • Madison Beer: Popstar on the downsides of social media fame

    The popstar was 13 when she shot to fame after Justin Bieber tweeted a video of her singing.

  • Bad News: 80% of Financial Advisors Say U.S. Recession Is Coming

    When it comes to the question of whether Americans are in a recession – or headed for one in the near future – financial advisors are pessimistic. In a survey of close to 300 financial advisors who participate on SmartAsset's SmartAdvisor matching … Continue reading → The post 4 in 5 Financial Advisors See Signs of a Recession – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit new highs amid continued inflation fears

    "Powell hardly hedged his hawkish views at all this time around," said John Vail, Chief Global Strategist at Nikko Asset Management. Demand for labor showed no sign of cooling as data showed U.S. job openings rose to 11.239 million in July, which could keep the Fed on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were at 3.117%, the highest since the end of June, while two-year note yields climbed to 3.468%, hitting a new 15-year high.

  • There are cultural differences in handling invasive species: Alligator gar invades China

    Columnist Tim Rowland's patriotism when hearing China is fighting an invasive species from the U.S. is short-lived.

  • FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

    The war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis have ushered in a new era of growth stocks, and Big Tech is no longer leading the pack

  • BYD Sinks as Buffett’s Stake Sale Fuels Fears of More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to sell BYD Co. after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, fearing that the legendary investor may be gearing up for an eventual exit after more than a decade as the company’s most notable backer.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysA

  • Nearly 80,000 more borrowers will get all their student loan debt canceled

    The Education Department announced Tuesday it will discharge loans for students who attended the for-profit Westwood College.

  • Stocks headed for more pain as 3,900 becomes new line in the sand for the S&P 500, chart watchers say

    As U.S. stocks continued to slide on Monday, a handful of technical analysts warned their clients to brace for more pain ahead during the coming weeks as 3,900 emerges as the new the line in the sand for the S&P 500. Based on volume-weighted technical indicators, Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, expects 3,900 will likely serve as the next key support level for stocks. While Krinsky doesn’t presently expect stocks to return to their mid-June lows, a sustained break below 3,900 by the S&P 500 (SPX) might be enough to change his mind.

  • U.S. stocks threaten to extend losing streak to 4 days as August draws to close

    Early gains once again faded away for U.S. stocks, with major indexes threatening to extend a losing streak to four sessions following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech at the end of last week. The S&P 500 (SPX) was off 6 points, or 0.2%, at 3,980. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) shed 22 points, or 0.2%, to trade at 11,860.

  • Mars InSight finds no ice to a depth of 300 meters below the surface

    We talk a lot about Mars being dry, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have water: It means there’s no liquid water to be found. Instead, it’s in the form of ice. There are millions of cubic kilometers of water ice frozen at the Martian poles. Small asteroid impacts have revealed water ice just below the surface at mid-latitudes, too; the impact excavates material from below, exposing the ice. The equatorial regions have been more of a mystery. It’s cold enough in most spots there, especially belo

  • This Tuscan-style mansion is the most expensive Shreveport home on Zillow. Check it out

    Take a look inside the most expensive in Shreveport according to Zillow. This home has a price tag of $3,850,000.

  • Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy

    China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. Dalian’s lockdown was due to last five days, although authorities have in past extended restrictions depending on the number of new cases. Beijing has been relatively unaffected thus far, although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are subject to testing on an almost daily basis.

  • A huge Chinese database of faces and vehicle license plates spilled online

    A massive Chinese database storing millions of faces and vehicle license plates was left exposed on the internet for months before it quietly disappeared in August. While its contents might seem unremarkable for China, where facial recognition is routine and state surveillance is ubiquitous, the sheer size of the exposed database is staggering. At its peak the database held over 800 million records, representing one of the biggest known data security lapses of the year by scale, second to a massive data leak of 1 billion records from a Shanghai police database in June.

  • Women at NASA say Artemis program is making history

    STORY: Women at NASA are excitedto make history in the Artemis programThey’ve been part of preparationsto test the agency’s next-gen rocketand send an uncrewed capsule around the moonIf all goes well, NASA wantsa woman to walk on the moon as early as 2025(Chelsea Partridge, Assistant Engineer Orion Spacecraft)"I mean, when we think about Apollo, we landed men on the moon, but we haven't landed a woman there yet. You know, actually being a part of the mission that will put the first woman on the moon, that's just so exciting. This is something that's going to be taught in history books someday.”(Shannon Walker, Astronaut)"I really struggle for words because I was four years old when we first walked on the moon, and I remember my parents taking me and my older sister out in the backyard and pointing to the moon and saying, "We've got people there". And ever since then, I've wanted to be an astronaut and I am an astronaut. And now, having that amazing rocket out on the launch pad, it is just so, I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it. Just, it's amazing. It's hard to describe."The Artemis program aimsto establish a long-term lunar baseIt will be a stepping stone toeventually send astronauts to Mars

  • Toyota triples U.S. EV investment in North Carolina

    Toyota said Wednesday it will triple its planned investment for its first U.S. battery factory due to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles. The automaker now plans to spend $3.8 billion, up from the initial $1.3 billion announced, to build a plant near Greensboro, North Carolina. Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina is expected to begin producing batteries for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in 2025.

  • Fed’s instant payment service ‘FedNow’ set to launch by July 2023

    The Federal Reserve is on track to launch an instant payment service called FedNow between May and July of 2023, allowing settlement of U.S. payments in seconds and potentially negating the need for the creation of a central bank digital currency.

  • Nick Cannon Kids: Names, Ages And Mothers Of All Eight Children

    Find out how many kids Nick Cannon has in this timeline, as well as their birthdays, their ages, photos of them now, and their mothers' names including Mariah Carey.

  • Ohio Democrats bash student loan forgiveness ahead of tough elections

    Welcome to The Scoop, a weekly newsletter about Ohio politics.

  • Miami Dolphins cut Michel and Sanu and 10 others

    Facing a Tuesday deadline to cut their roster from 81 to 53, the Miami Dolphins trimmed 13 players on Monday, a group led by veteran running back Sony Michel and receiver Mohamad Sanu.