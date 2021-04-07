U.S. markets closed

Landec Corporation Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Results

Landec Corporation
·26 min read
  • Lifecore Biomedical Generates Year-to-date Revenue Growth of 20%, Net Income Growth of 39%, and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 34%

  • Reiterates Fiscal 2021 Lifecore Biomedical Guidance

  • Revises Curation Foods Fiscal 2021 Guidance to Reflect COVID-19 Headwinds

SANTA MARIA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc., reported results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter and year-to-date period ended February 28, 2021. Looking forward, Landec’s strategy to create shareholder value is to deliver against its long-term targets, strengthen its balance sheet, drive top-line growth at Lifecore, and selectively invest in innovation and growth while implementing strategic priorities to improve operating margins at Curation Foods.

CEO COMMENTS:
Dr. Albert Bolles, Landec’s President and CEO stated, “Lifecore produced another strong quarterly performance which helped propel year-to-date segment revenue growth of 20% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 34% for the fiscal nine-month period ended February 28, 2021. We believe that the business is extremely well positioned to benefit from several strong industry trends which include the rise in drug development, a need for capable partners to outsource complex development and manufacturing projects, and growing demand for vial and syringe capacity. Taken together, we believe that Lifecore is prepared to utilize its highly specialized CDMO capabilities and is uniquely positioned to provide solutions to complex manufacturing needs and benefit from an expected acceleration in new drug application approvals in the coming years. Lifecore remains on-track to meet its guidance for the year and we continue to support the team’s efforts to invest for sustainable long-term double-digit growth.”

Dr. Bolles continued, “At Curation Foods, our turnaround efforts continue to progress, but we were met with several new challenges in our third quarter that temporarily stalled our momentum. Although we realized year-over-year improvement in the segment’s gross margin, this performance came in below our plan due to COVID-19-related variables that weighed on results. Our team is working diligently and creatively to navigate this fluid environment and we remain confident that the steady-state gross margin targets of 11% - 14% that we laid out for the end of fiscal 2021 are still within reach. We still have much to accomplish and recognize that Lifecore and by extension Landec is an undervalued asset, and we are working with focus to transform Curation Foods. We have made many accomplishments as seen by our year-to-date performance and will continue to utilize the framework within Project SWIFT to improve shareholder value.”

FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenues of $137.8 million, a planned decrease of 9.9% year-over-year

  • Gross profit of $19.7 million, an decrease of 1.8% year-over-year

  • Net loss of $5.5 million, which includes $2.9 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as legal expenses net of tax

  • Diluted net loss per share of $0.19; adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.09, which excludes $0.10 per share of restructuring and other non-recurring charges net of tax

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period

  • Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year period

  • Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.1 million in the prior year period

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Revenues of $404.3 million, a planned decrease of 6.9% year-over-year

  • Gross profit of $56.7 million, an increase of 11.3% year-over-year

  • Net loss of $29.8 million, which includes $15.8 million of restructuring and other non-recurring charges such as expenses incurred by consolidating and optimizing operations associated with Project SWIFT, as well as a Windset non-cash fair market value adjustment of $9.5 million, both net of tax

  • Diluted net loss per share of $1.02; adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.15, which excludes $0.54 per share of restructuring and other non-recurring charges, as well as a $0.32 per share negative Windset fair market value adjustment, both net of tax

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period

  • Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period

  • Curation Foods segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, compared to a loss of $2.9 million in the prior year period

  • Cash flow provided by operations was $10.6 million, an improvement of $14.9 million year-over-year

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS:
Fiscal third quarter 2021 results compared to fiscal third quarter 2020 are as follows:

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per-share data)

Three Months Ended

Change

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Amount

%

Revenues

$

137,782

$

152,928

$

(15,146

)

(10

)

%

Gross profit

19,689

20,047

(358

)

(2

)

%

Net loss

(5,498

)

(11,518

)

6,020

52

%

Adjusted net income (loss)*

(2,561

)

1,197

(3,758

)

N/M

Diluted net loss per share

(0.19

)

(0.39

)

0.21

53

%

Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share*

(0.09

)

0.04

(0.13

)

N/M

EBITDA*

3,961

(10,013

)

13,974

N/M

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

7,610

$

6,761

$

849

13

%

* See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release for more information and for a reconciliation of certain financial information.

Revenues decreased $15.1 million, or 9.9%, year-over-year, which was primarily a result of a 13.3% decrease in Curation Foods’ segment revenues, as described below, which was partially offset by a 7.0% increase in the Lifecore segment revenues.

Gross profit decreased $0.4 million, or 1.8%, year-over-year, and gross profit margin increased approximately 120 basis points to 14.3% compared to 13.1% in the prior year period.

Net loss improved $6.0 million to a loss of $5.5 million for fiscal third quarter, which includes $2.9 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of taxes. This compares to net loss of $11.5 million in the prior year period, which includes $12.7 million of restructuring and non-recurring charges, net of taxes. Excluding these restructuring and non-recurring charges, adjusted net loss was $2.6 million for the fiscal third quarter, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.8 million, or 13%, year-over-year, to $7.6 million for fiscal third quarter which excludes restructuring and other non-recurring charges. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million in the prior year third quarter. At the segment level during fiscal third quarter, Lifecore generated $8.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $0.5 million versus the prior year period and Curation Foods generated $0.3 million in adjusted EBITDA, which represents an increase of $0.4 million versus the prior year period.

SEGMENT RESULTS:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Change

Nine Months Ended

Change

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

Revenues:

Curation Foods

$

110,557

$

127,482

$

(16,925

)

(13

)

%

$

332,080

$

373,906

$

(41,826

)

(11

)

%

Lifecore

27,225

25,446

1,779

7

%

72,248

60,329

11,919

20

%

Total revenues

$

137,782

$

152,928

$

(15,146

)

(10

)

%

$

404,328

$

434,235

$

(29,907

)

(7

)

%

Gross profit:

Curation Foods

$

8,128

$

9,162

$

(1,034

)

(11

)

%

$

29,635

$

28,874

$

761

3

%

Lifecore

11,561

10,885

676

6

%

27,036

22,023

5,013

23

%

Total gross profit

$

19,689

$

20,047

$

(358

)

(2

)

%

$

56,671

$

50,897

$

5,774

11

%

Net (loss) income:

Curation Foods

$

(5,615

)

$

(12,636

)

$

7,021

56

%

$

(26,268

)

$

(23,154

)

$

(3,114

)

(13

)

%

Lifecore

5,104

4,910

194

4

%

9,708

6,974

2,734

39

%

Corporate

(4,987

)

(3,792

)

(1,195

)

(32

)

%

(13,239

)

(6,862

)

(6,377

)

(93

)

%

Total net loss

$

(5,498

)

$

(11,518

)

$

6,020

52

%

$

(29,799

)

$

(23,042

)

$

(6,757

)

(29

)

%

EBITDA:

Curation Foods

$

(3,019

)

$

(12,805

)

$

9,786

76

%

$

(21,127

)

$

(16,563

)

$

(4,564

)

(28

)

%

Lifecore

8,101

7,649

452

6

%

16,828

12,599

4,229

34

%

Corporate

(1,121

)

(4,857

)

3,736

77

%

(7,880

)

(7,081

)

(799

)

(11

)

%

Total EBITDA

$

3,961

$

(10,013

)

$

13,974

N/M

$

(12,179

)

$

(11,045

)

$

(1,134

)

(10

)

%

Lifecore Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Change

Nine Months Ended

Change

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

Revenue:

CDMO

$

18,628

$

14,004

$

4,624

33

%

$

53,375

$

43,117

$

10,258

24

%

Fermentation

8,597

11,442

(2,845

)

(25

)

%

18,873

17,212

1,661

10

%

Total revenue

$

27,225

$

25,446

$

1,779

7

%

$

72,248

$

60,329

$

11,919

20

%

Lifecore is the Company’s CDMO business focused on product development and manufacturing of sterile injectable products. Lifecore continues to expand its presence in the robust CDMO marketplace by finding additional opportunities to partner with and provide value added services to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Lifecore continues to drive growth and profitability with a focus on building its business development pipeline, maximizing capacity and advancing product commercialization for innovative new therapies that improve patients’ lives.

In the third quarter, Lifecore realized total revenues of $27.2 million, or a 7.0% increase versus the prior year period driven by a 33.0% increase in its CDMO business, which was partially offset by a 24.9% decrease in its fermentation business. The year-over-year quarterly variance in the fermentation business was due to timing of shipments.

Lifecore drove a $0.7 million increase in gross profit year-over-year and gross margin was relatively consistent at 42.5% compared to 42.8% in the prior year period.

Curation Foods Segment:

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Change

Nine Months Ended

Change

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

February 28,
2021

February 23,
2020

Amount

%

Revenue:

Fresh packaged salads and vegetables

$

94,739

$

110,884

$

(16,145

)

(15

)

%

$

283,341

$

325,627

$

(42,286

)

(13

)

%

Avocado products

15,378

14,517

861

6

%

47,107

44,738

2,369

5

%

Technology

440

2,081

(1,641

)

(79

)

%

1,632

3,541

(1,909

)

(54

)

%

Total revenue

$

110,557

$

127,482

$

(16,925

)

(13

)

%

$

332,080

$

373,906

$

(41,826

)

(11

)

%

Curation Foods is the Company’s natural food business. Curation Foods is focused on providing access to innovative and nutritious 100% clean ingredient plant-based food. Through the execution of Project SWIFT – its value creation program that aims to strengthen the Curation Foods business by simplifying the business, improving operating cost structure, and enhancing profitability with a focus on higher margin products – the Company believes that it is on a clear path towards improving the overall financial performance of Landec, enhancing its ability to drive long-term shareholder value.

Curation Foods realized total revenues of $110.6 million for the fiscal third quarter. The total segment revenues decreased 13% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by the planned reduction in Curation Foods’ legacy vegetable and tray business in connection with Project SWIFT and COVID-19 pandemic headwinds. The pandemic has delayed customer store resets and the penetration of new product innovations, and continues to pressure the foodservice channel. As a result, the fresh packaged salads and vegetables business revenue decreased $16.1 million, or 15%, to $94.7 million. Partially offsetting the revenue decrease in the fresh packaged salads and vegetables business segment was growth in the avocado products business, which increased 6%, to $15.4 million due to expansion of its Avocado Squeeze product and growth in the Cabo Fresh brand. Revenue in Technology decreased 79% due to an unfavorable comparison in the prior year period where the Company recognized a one-time licensing benefit of $1.5 million.

Curation Foods generated gross profit of $8.1 million, which decreased 11.3% year-over-year largely due to lower revenues. Gross margin of 7.4% compares to 7.2% in the prior year period and was below the Company’s expectations due to increased COVID-19 related challenges associated with labor inefficiency, distribution cost inflation, costs associated with sales cancellations, and higher variable costs such as minimum wage increases. The Company remains committed to improving segment gross margin and is focused on this metric as a key performance indicator. Management believes that it can achieve at the low end of its previously stated goal of reaching a Curation Foods segment steady-state gross margin rate in the range of 11-14% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET
Cash provided by operations was $10.6 million for the nine month period ended February 28, 2021 compared to cash used by operations of $4.3 million in the prior year period, representing a $14.9 million improvement year-over-year. Cash from investing activities improved $20.8 million versus prior year, driven by a capital expenditure decrease of $10.7 million and fixed asset sales proceeds of $12.9 million. Capital expenditures were $11.4 million for the nine month period ended February 28, 2021 compared to $22.1 million in the prior year period.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million as of February 28, 2021. Total debt at fiscal third quarter end was $186.1 million, consisting of its line of credit and long-term debt.

FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK:
The Company is reiterating its full year fiscal 2021 guidance for Lifecore Biomedical and revising its full year fiscal 2021 guidance for Curation Foods and Consolidated Landec to reflect the challenges experienced in fiscal third quarter and expectations for lower than expected sales in fiscal fourth quarter. Guidance continues to exclude restructuring and other nonrecurring charges as well as any tax implications. The Company’s updated fiscal 2021 outlook is detailed below with growth figures that are compared to fiscal 2020.

Revenue from continuing operations:

  • Consolidated Revenues: range of $523 million to $532 million (-11.5% to -10%)

  • Lifecore: range of $93 million to $97 million (+8% to +13%)

  • Curation Foods: range of $430 million to $435 million (-15% to -14%)

Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Consolidated: range of $27 million to $29 million (+23% to +32%)

  • Lifecore: range of $22.5 million to $24.5 million (+12% to +22%)

  • Curation Foods: range of $8 million to $9 million (+80% to +103%)

  • Other (Corporate Expense): range of ($3.5) million to ($4.5) million

Conference Call
The live webcast can be accessed directly at http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm or on Landec’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Direct Webcast link: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty with the webcast or connecting to the call, please contact ICR at (646) 277-1263.

A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, April 14, 2021 by calling toll-free: (844) 512-2921 or direct (412) 317-6671, and entering code 13717239.

About Landec Corporation
Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile, injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains non-GAAP financial information relating to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income or (loss) per share. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations” in this release for definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income or (loss) per share, and those reconciliations.

The Company has disclosed these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude/include certain items that are included in the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful additional information to investors about trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to the potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded/included. These non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbor created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including such factors among others, as the timing and expenses associated with operations, the ability to achieve acceptance of the Company’s new products in the market place, weather conditions that can affect the supply and price of produce, government regulations affecting our business, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of our responses to it, the ability to successfully integrate Yucatan Foods into the Curation Foods business, and the mix between domestic and international sales. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LANDEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value)

February 28, 2021

May 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,248

$

360

Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses

69,577

76,206

Inventories

76,779

66,311

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,323

14,230

Total Current Assets

162,927

157,107

Investment in non-public company, fair value

45,100

56,900

Property and equipment, net

168,693

192,338

Operating leases

23,528

25,321

Goodwill

69,386

69,386

Trademarks/tradenames, net

25,328

25,328

Customer relationships, net

11,288

12,777

Other assets

3,573

2,156

Total Assets

$

509,823

$

541,313

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

56,323

$

51,647

Accrued compensation

11,218

9,034

Other accrued liabilities

11,186

9,978

Current portion of lease liabilities

4,027

4,423

Deferred revenue

1,595

352

Line of credit

41,000

77,400

Current portion of long-term debt, net

11,554

Total Current Liabilities

125,349

164,388

Long-term debt, net

145,051

101,363

Long-term lease liabilities

24,430

26,378

Deferred taxes, net

6,608

13,588

Other non-current liabilities

3,761

4,552

Total Liabilities

305,199

310,269

Stockholders’ Equity:

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 29,323 and 29,224 shares
issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021 and May 31, 2020, respectively

29

29

Additional paid-in capital

164,865

162,578

Retained earnings

41,446

71,245

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,716

)

(2,808

)

Total Stockholders’ Equity

204,624

231,044

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

509,823

$

541,313


LANDEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Product sales

$

137,782

$

152,928

$

404,328

$

434,235

Cost of product sales

118,093

132,881

347,657

383,338

Gross profit

19,689

20,047

56,671

50,897

Operating costs and expenses:

Research and development

2,562

2,747

7,643

8,390

Selling, general and administrative

15,220

18,783

49,227

54,000

Legal settlement charge

1,763

Restructuring costs

2,700

13,528

12,766

13,934

Total operating costs and expenses

20,482

35,058

71,399

76,324

Operating loss

(793

)

(15,011

)

(14,728

)

(25,427

)

Dividend income

281

281

844

843

Interest income

13

46

31

96

Interest expense, net

(4,178

)

(2,211

)

(10,326

)

(6,455

)

Loss on debt refinancing

(1,110

)

(1,110

)

Other (expense) income, net

72

67

(11,736

)

61

Net loss before tax

(5,715

)

(16,828

)

(37,025

)

(30,882

)

Income tax benefit

217

5,310

7,226

7,840

Net loss

$

(5,498

)

$

(11,518

)

$

(29,799

)

$

(23,042

)

Diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.39

)

$

(1.02

)

$

(0.79

)

Shares used in diluted per share computation

29,323

29,170

29,282

29,155


LANDEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Consolidated net loss

$

(29,799

)

$

(23,042

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization of intangibles, debt costs, and right-of-use assets

14,808

13,800

Loss on early debt extinguishment

1,110

Stock-based compensation expense

2,584

1,881

Provision (benefit) for expected credit losses

451

(225

)

Deferred taxes

(7,307

)

(7,881

)

Change in investment in non-public company, fair value

11,800

(200

)

Net gain on disposal of property and equipment held and used

39

135

Loss on disposal of property and equipment related to restructuring, net

7,881

11,518

Other, net

(12

)

139

Pacific Harvest note receivable reserve

1,202

Change in contingent consideration liability

(500

)

Changes in current assets and current liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

6,178

27

Inventories

(10,468

)

(12,927

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

350

551

Accounts payable

6,372

11,791

Accrued compensation

2,184

(2,230

)

Other accrued liabilities

3,186

1,504

Deferred revenue

1,243

119

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

10,600

(4,338

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

12,885

2,432

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,383

)

(22,118

)

Proceeds from collections of notes receivable

364

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

1,502

(19,322

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from long-term debt

150,000

27,500

Payments on lines of credit

(119,400

)

(77,900

)

Payments on long-term debt

(114,095

)

(8,094

)

Proceeds from lines of credit

83,000

84,400

Payments for debt issuance costs

(9,615

)

(766

)

Taxes paid by Company for employee stock plans

(297

)

(175

)

Proceeds from sale of common stock

30

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(10,407

)

24,995

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,695

1,335

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

553

1,465

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,248

$

2,800

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment on trade vendor credit

$

1,124

$

1,793

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliations

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before the fair market value change of the Company’s investments in Windset, certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges and before impairment of goodwill and intangibles charges. We define adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share as net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, respectively, before certain restructuring and other non-recurring charges and before the fair market value change of the Company’s investment in Windset, net of tax, and before impairment of goodwill and intangibles charges, net of tax. The table below presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and other supplemental information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” above for further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures.

(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Net loss

$

(5,498

)

$

(11,518

)

$

(29,799

)

$

(23,042

)

Interest expense and loss on debt refinancing, net of interest income

5,275

2,165

11,405

6,359

Income tax benefit

(217

)

(5,310

)

(7,226

)

(7,840

)

Depreciation and amortization

4,401

4,650

13,441

13,478

Total EBITDA

3,961

(10,013

)

(12,179

)

(11,045

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)

3,649

16,774

19,681

19,145

FMV change in Windset investment

11,800

(200

)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

7,610

$

6,761

$

19,302

$

7,900


(Unaudited and in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Net loss

$

(5,498

)

$

(11,518

)

$

(29,799

)

$

(23,042

)

FMV change in Windset investment, net of tax

9,499

(152

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges, net of tax (1)

2,937

12,715

15,843

14,512

Adjusted net (loss) income

$

(2,561

)

$

1,197

$

(4,457

)

$

(8,682

)


(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 23, 2020

Diluted net loss per share

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.39

)

$

(1.02

)

$

(0.79

)

FMV change in Windset investment, net of
tax, per diluted share

$

$

$

0.32

$

(0.01

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring
charges, net of tax, per diluted share (1)

$

0.10

$

0.44

$

0.54

$

0.50

Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.09

)

$

0.04

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.30

)


(Unaudited and in thousands)

Curation
Foods

Lifecore

Other

Total

Three Months Ended February 28, 2021

Net (loss) income

$

(5,615

)

$

5,104

$

(4,987

)

$

(5,498

)

Interest expense and loss on debt refinancing, net of interest income

1,375

3,900

5,275

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,773

)

1,612

(56

)

(217

)

Depreciation and amortization

2,994

1,385

22

4,401

Total EBITDA

(3,019

)

8,101

(1,121

)

3,961

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)

3,358

291

3,649

FMV change in Windset investment

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

339

$

8,101

$

(830

)

$

7,610

Nine Months Ended February 28, 2021

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(26,268

)

$

9,708

$

(13,239

)

$

(29,799

)

Interest expense and loss on debt refinancing, net of interest income

4,127

7,278

11,405

Income tax (benefit) expense

(8,296

)

3,066

(1,996

)

(7,226

)

Depreciation and amortization

9,310

4,055

76

13,441

Total EBITDA

(21,127

)

16,829

(7,881

)

(12,179

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)

14,413

5,268

19,681

FMV change in Windset investment

11,800

11,800

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

5,086

$

16,829

$

(2,613

)

$

19,302

Three Months Ended February 23, 2020

Net loss

$

(12,636

)

$

4,910

$

(3,792

)

$

(11,518

)

Interest expense, net of interest income

1,376

789

2,165

Income tax benefit

(4,901

)

1,467

(1,876

)

(5,310

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,356

1,272

22

4,650

Total EBITDA

(12,805

)

7,649

(4,857

)

(10,013

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)

12,704

4,070

16,774

FMV change in Windset investment

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

(101

)

$

7,649

$

(787

)

$

6,761

Nine Months Ended February 23, 2020

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(23,154

)

$

6,974

$

(6,862

)

$

(23,042

)

Interest expense, net of interest income

4,097

2,262

6,359

Income tax (benefit) expense

(7,210

)

1,920

(2,550

)

(7,840

)

Depreciation and amortization

9,704

3,705

69

13,478

Total EBITDA

(16,563

)

12,599

(7,081

)

(11,045

)

Restructuring and other non-recurring charges (1)

13,908

5,237

19,145

FMV change in Windset investment

(200

)

(200

)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$

(2,855

)

$

12,599

$

(1,844

)

$

7,900


(1)

During fiscal year 2020, the Company announced a restructuring plan to drive enhanced profitability, focus the business on its strategic assets, and redesign the organization to be the appropriate size to compete and thrive. This included a reduction-in-force, a reduction in leased office spaces, and the sale of non-strategic assets. Related to these continued activities, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the Company incurred (1) $12.8 million ($2.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021) of restructuring charges, primarily related to the impairment and sale of the Company’s Hanover, Pennsylvania manufacturing facility and related severance charges, the write-off of non-strategic assets, and other restructuring related consulting and legal costs; partially offset by the gain on sale of the Company’s Ontario, California facility and (2) $6.9 million ($0.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021) of certain non-recurring charges, primarily related to potential environmental and compliance matters at Curation Foods’ Avocado Products factory in Silao, Mexico, and other restructuring related legal and consulting costs.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Jeff Sonnek
(646) 277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com


