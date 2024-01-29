The landed estate owner taking on Britain’s army of nimbies

Mark Thistlethwayte: ‘I was a nimby, but I faced the choice of, do I try to object and ultimately fail, or do I get involved and make it the best I can?’ - Simon John Owen/Wonderhatch

Mark Thistlethwayte is not your typical builder. For a start, he has the cut-glass accent that indicates a public school education and heads a landed estate dating back to the Reformation.

But more importantly, the 59-year-old is spearheading an experiment that has big implications for the debate around how we should tackle Britain’s housing crisis.

He is trying to build a huge new development in Hampshire that neighbours will actually like. And unusually, that is a cohort which includes him. His family owns the Southwick Estate, a massive collection of local landholdings that includes much of the village of Southwick itself, sold to his ancestor by Henry VIII during the dissolution of the monasteries (Southwick Park, the family seat, has been in Ministry of Defence hands since the Second World War when it was requisitioned for the planning of D-Day).

“I live next door to this and my family have been here for nearly 500 years,” explains Thistlethwayte. “People know where I live, literally. They’ll come and throw stones through my windows if I do a crap job.”

It is about as good as incentives get. And the scheme, a 6,000-home “garden village” called Welborne, has been hailed by Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, as a prime example of the type of “beautiful” developments that builders should be aiming for.

Gove believes most opposition to new-builds comes from lack of infrastructure, so Welborne promises a school, pub, shops and health centre from the star

Still, Welborne is testing the idea that people will tolerate new housing estates, providing they are well-designed, to destruction.

Set in around 1,000 acres of arable land, mostly on fields between the town of Fareham and the village of Knowle, it will effectively create a new town between the Hampshire Downs and Portsmouth on the coast – with construction set to last for up to 30 years.

For residents of Knowle, it means the flattening of trees and hedgerows that previously made their stretch of rural paradise feel separate to the more urban areas to the south. At the same time, both they and residents in the nearby village of Wickham fear the arrival of so many new residents will leave the area’s single GP surgery completely over capacity.

Story continues

As a result, the scheme has faced persistent opposition – even after planning permission was granted in October 2021. As recently as November last year, villagers launched a petition to protest the cutting down of trees and hedgerows on the road to Knowle, which many had hoped would screen the development while Welborne remains a building site.

The petition attracted more than 2,000 signatures, easily equivalent to most of Knowle’s population.

“People here have taken to calling it ‘Hellborne’,” says Loraine Rappe, who chairs the planning committee at Wickham and Knowle Parish Council.

Thistlethwayte insists he understands these concerns and that he has gone out of his way to respond to them. The development, he argues, would have gone ahead in some form whatever he had chosen to do, with Fareham Borough Council having threatened to use compulsory purchase orders to acquire his land otherwise.

Instead, he marshalled ownership of the entire site, spending his family’s millions to acquire the small plots he did not already possess, and haggled the council down from an original proposal of 10,000 homes. Since then, Thistlethwayte has gone out of his way to sweeten the bitter pill further, hiring architects and landscapers who previously worked for the King to ensure it is a utopian vision of sustainability and good design.

Ben Pendreath, a lead designer of the King’s Poundbury development in Dorchester, has been drafted in as town planner, while the acclaimed landscaper Kim Wilkie has been brought in to curate the scheme’s large green spaces, which include a forest.

Its streets will be populated by a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, with the same red-brick and flint exteriors that can be seen in neighbouring villages.

Welborne, dubbed ‘Hellborne’ by some, will copy the red-brick and flint exteriors seen in neighbouring villages

Unlike other developments, Welborne will also have infrastructure from the start. From day one, the first residents to move in will have access to sports fields, a new primary school, a community hall, a pub, shops and a health centre, with more promised in later stages.

Meanwhile, homeowners and renters will be able to boast that they live in some of the UK’s most eco-friendly residences. Thistlethwayte has already constructed a 200-acre solar farm nearby, which could power the development at least twice over, while home heating will come from a cutting-edge underground network that uses heat pumps and taps into the nearby reservoir.

“I was a nimby [not in my back yard],” Thistlethwayte says. “When this was announced some 18 years ago, I was absolutely opposed to it.

“But we’ve reduced the amount of houses – it’s come down from 10,000 to 6,000 – and we’ve vastly expanded the infrastructure and the green spaces, and everything else.

“I faced the choice of, do I try to object and ultimately fail, or do I get involved and make it the best I can?

“I chose that [latter] route, and having set off down this path, I now want to make sure it really is the best it possibly can be.”

He believes many residents now grudgingly understand the need for the scheme, even if some remain bitterly opposed. Craig Manuel, chairman of Wickham and Knowle Parish Council, admits it is “very pleasing to see that the developer is building quality homes and has a vision for a sustainable village”. But he warns that concerns about the environmental cost and pressure on local healthcare facilities remain particularly strong.

Residents in Knowle and Wickham also say they feel ignored by Fareham Borough Council, which they claim has ridden roughshod over their views from the start.

“It has been exceptionally disappointing that our views have not been listened to on some key issues,” Manuel adds. For example, despite “early assurances they would be kept”, residents have been told that 30 acres of trees and hedges lining the only main road into Knowle will be bulldozed so that homes can be built to the road’s edge. “The loss of such beautiful trees and hedgerows is an environmental crime,” adds Manuel, “ and the irony of [doing this] to make way for a garden village is not lost on residents.”

Poundbury’s lead designer and landscaper have been employed to work on the Welborne scheme - John Robertson

Meanwhile, although Welborne will have a health centre, there is currently no commitment from the local NHS authorities to staff it. According to Manuel, that means all new residents will have to register at Wickham.

Rappe, one of Manuel’s fellow town councillors, also accepts Thistlethwayte has done much to soften Welborne’s edges but is mourning what she fears will be the loss of Knowle’s rural atmosphere.

“When you drove down the road into the village previously, you could have been in the countryside,” she says, adding that residents now face three decades of disruption.

Fareham Borough Council insists it has taken people’s views into account at every stage and that it is working with the NHS to agree a future for Welborne’s health centre. It rejects claims that it promised to retain trees and hedgerows.

“Whilst the removal of the planting is regrettable, the development will incorporate extensive areas of planted green space,” a spokesman adds.

Housing advocates will hope that the initial ruckus over Welborne morphs into grudging acceptance over time – and maybe even admiration. Yet the scheme will also be a key test of the argument Gove and others have made: namely that most objections to development are made because of design and a lack of accompanying infrastructure.

“I would much rather there wasn’t the need… and that we didn’t need to concrete over more spaces in our country,” Thistlethwayte says. “But the bottom line is that we do need to build more houses. So the real debate is, how do we build them sensitively and make sure that we do everything that we can for people?”

For those hoping schemes like this will change attitudes to new housing, a great deal depends on the answer.