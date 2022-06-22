U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.50
    -19.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,377.00
    -148.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,515.50
    -61.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,684.80
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1860
    -0.4710 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,303.91
    +57.60 (+0.22%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Landing String Equipment Market | Evolving Opportunities with Enovate Systems Ltd. and Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- The Landing String Equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 310 million at a CAGR of over 6.21% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 40% of market growth. In APAC, China is the primary market for landing string equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Landing String Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Landing String Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Over the forecast period, the abundance of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects will support the expansion of the landing string equipment market in APAC.

For more insights on the market share of various regions  Get a Sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Landing String Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and shallow water) and Geography (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with Landing String Equipment Market  Forecast Report - Buy Now!

An important element influencing the growth of the global market for landing strong equipment is the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities. Due to significant undeveloped assets, oil and gas corporations have changed their attention to offshore E&P from shallow waters to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas developments.

However, the rise of renewable energy will be a major challenge for the global landing string equipment market share growth during the forecast period.

To know more about the other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Now!

Major Five Landing String Equipment Companies:

  • Enovate Systems Ltd.- The company offers landing string equipment for various industrial applications.

  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.- The company offers landing string equipment under the brand, Grant Prideco.

  • Quail Tools LP- The company offers rental tools such as blowout preventers, pressure controllers, gate valves, drill pipes, landing strings, drill collars, tubing, and associated handling tools to the oil and gas industry.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.- The company offers subsea landing string services including exploration, appraisal, development, and production.

  • WellPartner AS- The company offers various products such as riser systems, tension systems, casing landing assembly, umbilical deployment systems, and other products.

To know about all major vendor offerings – Click here for a sample now!

Landing String Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

  • Deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Ultra-deepwater - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Shallow water - size and forecast 2021-2025

Landing String Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment -Grab the Latest Sample Report

Related Reports:

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wireline Logging Services Market in Ecuador by Type and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Landing String Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 310 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.54

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Enovate Systems Ltd., Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Quail Tools LP, Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, Vallourec SA, WellPartner AS, and Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five force summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.4 Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.5 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.4 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Enovate Systems Ltd.

  • 10.4 Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.

  • 10.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • 10.6 Quail Tools LP

  • 10.7 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.8 Superior Energy Services Inc.

  • 10.9 thyssenkrupp AG

  • 10.10 Vallourec SA

  • 10.11 WellPartner AS

  • 10.12 Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landing-string-equipment-market--evolving-opportunities-with-enovate-systems-ltd-and-expro-holdings-uk2-ltd--technavio-301571600.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Tomlin on Antonio Brown’s possible return: Y’all know that ain’t happening

    Antonio Brown said last month he wants to retire as a member of the Steelers. The Steelers might be open to that, but they’re sure not open to the receiver’s return on more than a one-day contract. Brown remains a free agent and has said he’s not playing in 2022, likely because he has received [more]

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Amazon Senior Black Executives Are Leaving E-Commerce Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of Amazon.com Inc.’s top Black executives are leaving amid a management shakeup as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy puts his stamp on the company about a year into his tenure.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Mar

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lender

  • Oil prices slide as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

    Oil prices skidded in early trade on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel. As the United States struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to call for temporarily suspending the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMus

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • China’s Electric Car Exports More Than Double, Mostly to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shipments of cars rebounded in May, with electric vehicle exports more than doubling, as Covid lockdowns gradually ended. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyCar manufacturers in China shipped $1.