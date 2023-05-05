Landis+Gyr Group (VTX:LAND) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $2.20

Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of June to $2.20. This takes the dividend yield to 2.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Landis+Gyr Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Landis+Gyr Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 28.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 41%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Landis+Gyr Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Landis+Gyr Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.25 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.46. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.8% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Landis+Gyr Group has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Landis+Gyr Group's payments are rock solid. While Landis+Gyr Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Landis+Gyr Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

