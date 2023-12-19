Can a landlord show a house to prospective buyers while the tenants are out of town?

Question: We rent a house in the Valley. Our landlord is selling the house, and our landlord’s listing agent wants to show this home to potential buyers. We have valuable paintings and other furnishings in the home. Do we have to let the landlord’s listing agent show our house even when we are traveling?

Answer: Probably. The landlord owns the house and is entitled to reasonable access for showings or to inspect its condition. This access requires at least two days’ notice, which must be reasonable. For instance, once a day after 9 a.m. and before 8 p.m. Therefore, if the landlord gives you the proper two days’ notice with a specific time for showing the home, the landlord or the landlord’s listing agent can show the house to potential buyers.

Note: A tenant is allowed to stay in the home during the showing of the house but cannot interfere with the showing.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Can a landlord show a house while the tenants are out of town?