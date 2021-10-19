Landmark Bio™ Appoints Gregg Nyberg, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer and Michael Covington as Chief Quality and Regulatory Officer

- Newest members of Landmark Bio's executive team bring decades of industry leadership and expertise in drug development and biomanufacturing -

- Nyberg and Covington will help accelerate development and industrialization of novel modalities through leading-edge science and technologies, public-private collaborations -

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Bio™, a collective endeavor launched by leaders from academia, the life sciences industry, and world-renowned research hospitals to accelerate development and industrialization of novel therapeutics, today announced the appointment of two new leaders to its executive team: Gregg Nyberg, Ph.D., as chief technology officer (CTO) and Michael Covington as chief quality and regulatory officer (CQRO).

Ran Zheng, chief executive officer of Landmark Bio stated, "Gregg's work has transformed millions of lives, and Landmark Bio is honored to welcome him as our chief technology officer. He brings a long track record of success leading technical operations and process development at companies like Merck and Amgen. Gregg's expertise will improve our ability to leverage and build emerging technologies for cell and gene therapies, mRNA, and other novel modalities to ultimately benefit patients."

Ms. Zheng further commented, "Michael is a respected industry leader known for building high-performing teams from the ground up. His expertise in establishing regulatory practices and strategies will ensure Landmark Bio can enable our partners move from concept to commercialization with full compliance, consistent processes, and the highest quality. Bringing Michael and Gregg to the Landmark Bio executive team will further enable us to deliver on our mission to translate cutting-edge research into groundbreaking next-generation therapies through advanced biomanufacturing and technology innovation."

Gregg Nyberg, Ph.D., Named Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Nyberg brings more than 20 years' biopharmaceutical industry experience to his new role at Landmark Bio. Most recently, he was associate vice president at Merck, where he led the company's biologics process development and clinical manufacturing organizations. He also spent nearly 15 years in positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen including key leadership roles in process development and cell sciences and technology.

"Fostering collaboration between private and public groups – with the goal of making an indelible impact on society – is at the heart of what Landmark Bio does," said Dr. Nyberg. "I look forward to bringing my technical expertise to this organization and helping patients desperately in need of treatment options."

Dr. Nyberg earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a B.S. in chemical engineering and petroleum refining from the Colorado School of Mines.

Michael Covington Named CQRO

Mr. Covington brings three decades of biotechnology, cellular, and gene therapy experience in areas including regulatory affairs, regulatory compliance, quality, validation, and manufacturing. He has demonstrated success in supporting innovative therapies including adeno-associated vector (AAV) gene therapies, autologous genetically modified hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell therapies for rare diseases, autologous genetically modified T cell immunotherapies, and other autologous immunotherapies, as well as recombinant protein therapeutics.

"There has never been a more exciting and promising time for biotechnology, and Landmark Bio was founded to utilize today's emerging science and technologies to help develop treatments for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases," said Mr. Covington. "We aim to create world-class end-to-end CMC development capabilities for companies working on novel modalities – such as cell, gene, and mRNA therapies – that harness the power of the human body to heal itself."

Most recently, Mr. Covington was the vice president of Regulatory Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) for Novartis Gene Therapies. Prior to Novartis, he was vice president of Regulatory CMC for Orchard Therapeutics, and held leadership positions with Juno Therapeutics, Dendreon, and Amgen. He earned a B.A. in biology, cellular, and molecular biology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About Landmark Bio™

Landmark Bio PBLLC, a Public Benefit Limited Liability Company, or PBLLC, is a collective endeavor launched by leaders from academia, the life sciences industry, and world-renowned research hospitals to accelerate the development and industrialization of novel therapeutics. Inspired by recent advancements in cell and gene therapy, Landmark Bio was established to remove barriers in drug development, create accessible capacity, expertise, and solutions, and offer a collaboration platform to advance manufacturing technologies for the new generation of medicines to come. Founding partners include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), Cytiva, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Other collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. For more information, visit http://landmarkbio.com.

