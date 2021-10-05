U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.46 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4530
    +0.5350 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,757.35
    +2,806.27 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Landmark Credit Union Adds Second Waukesha, Wisconsin Branch

·1 min read

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union has opened its second location in Waukesha. Located in the Fox Run Shopping Center at 2309 Fox Run Blvd., the new branch is the first to showcase the credit union's new lobby design which features a self-service kiosk, education center and other amenities that will help members quickly access services.

Landmark Credit Union celebrates the opening of its new Waukesha branch location by presenting the Hope Center with a $1,000 donation. Pictured from left to right are Justin Bethia, Caylee Perez, Jen Jackson, and Alexis Traxler from Landmark Credit Union, and Rebecca Arnold, Alden Luzi, and Ralph Zick from Hope Center.
Landmark Credit Union celebrates the opening of its new Waukesha branch location by presenting the Hope Center with a $1,000 donation. Pictured from left to right are Justin Bethia, Caylee Perez, Jen Jackson, and Alexis Traxler from Landmark Credit Union, and Rebecca Arnold, Alden Luzi, and Ralph Zick from Hope Center.

"Our new Fox Run branch provides an open and welcoming experience for our members," explains Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer for Landmark Credit Union. "Members will be greeted and directed to their preferred method for meeting their needs. This includes a new welcome kiosk with in-lobby ATM for self-serve, an education center highlighting relevant items to assist with common tasks, and proper direction to tellers or other associates as needed. This model allows our members to enjoy the personal service they expect from their trusted financial partner while also taking full advantage of the latest technologies and capabilities to quickly meet their individual needs."

To celebrate the addition of the new Waukesha branch location, Landmark donated $1,000 to the Hope Center. The Hope Center works to reduce the risks of poverty by helping people in Waukesha County meet basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing through services, partnerships and community collaboration.

As Wisconsin's largest credit union, Landmark has over $5.6 billion in assets and more than 830 employees, who serve over 370,000 members at 35 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-credit-union-adds-second-waukesha-wisconsin-branch-301393529.html

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union

Recommended Stories

  • NYC public libraries will end late fees in push for equity

    New York City's public libraries will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials, city officials announced Tuesday. Late fees had already been suspended since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be permanently eliminated, elected officials and leaders of the city's three library systems said in a news release. "This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

  • Boy Scout Troop Turns 100

    A Boy Scout Troop in Park Hill celebrated 100 years.

  • Elevate announces partnership with impact agency, one twenty eight

    Today, Elevate, Canada's premiere innovation and sustainability hub, and one twenty eight, a Toronto-based impact agency, announce a new partnership to expand and deepen Elevate's roster of talent collaborations.

  • Clean environment could become U.N. human right. Not so fast, say U.S., Britain

    Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference. Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland. The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 % of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution https://www.reuters.com/world/india/pollution-likely-cut-9-years-life-expectancy-40-indians-2021-09-01 and chemical exposure.

  • Michael J. Fox to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

    Michael J. Fox will receive an honorary AARP award for his work through his charity that advocates for Parkinson’s research. The organization announced Tuesday that Fox will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Dec 15. The Emmy-winning actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, will be recognized for his work with his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Rexnord, Regal Beloit close spinoff transaction

    Regal Beloit Corp. completed its acquisition of the legacy Milwaukee-based Rexnord industrial business and will begin trading its stock Tuesday under a new name — Regal Rexnord Corp. — and a new stock ticker symbol.

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Friday's Rally

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones climbed more than 480 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL). Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders increasing 1.0% in August. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President E

  • Citi hires Goldman banker to share leadership of global infrastructure - memo

    Citigroup has hired Luisa Leyenaar-Huntingford from Goldman Sachs to co-head its global infrastructure franchise as it seeks to win more business from cash-rich investment firms focusing on infrastructure deals. The pair will work closely with industry teams covering healthcare, industrials, natural resources and clean energy transition (NRCET), technology and communications, given the wide scope of infrastructure investments. Leyenaar-Huntingford, who helped establish Goldman's infrastructure franchise in her time at the Wall Street bank, will team up with Citi's Iberia co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) Jorge Ramos, who will continue to be a senior member of the global infrastructure franchise.

  • Treasury yields climb to start October’s first full week even as U.S. stocks skid

    U.S. government bond yields rise Monday in the first full trade week in October after rates registered the largest daily declines in months to end last week, despite data showing that U.S. inflation rose again in August and stayed at a 30-year high.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Struggled to Kickoff Week

    The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of concern. Ultimately, it looks as if we have further to go to the downside.

  • China Relaxes Coal Mine Safety Efforts on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators plan to be more prudent in their response to mining accidents as authorities ask coal producers to ramp up output to help stave off the country’s deepening power crisis.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Austral

  • The Dow Got Clobbered Today, but These Stocks Didn’t

    FEATURE Even as the slid more than 300 points Monday, several stocks in the index ended the day with gains. The Dow lost 324 points today, closing at 34,002.9. Of the 30 stocks in the Dow, Merck (ticker: MRK), IBM (IBM), Chevron (CVX), Verizon Communications (VZ), McDonald’s (MCD), and Nike (NKE) were the only ones that finished the day higher.

  • US STOCKS-Futures up as Big Tech bounces from selloff; cyclicals rise

    (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)

  • Innovation, Sustainability Key at Lineapelle

    The three-day leather trade show closed in Milan on Sept. 24.

  • Solo Stove parent files for IPO

    Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DT