U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.25
    +23.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,436.00
    +145.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,879.50
    +120.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.73
    -0.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3690
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,443.76
    +2,974.16 (+5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.16
    +45.06 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Landmark paper highlights Evox Therapeutics' cutting edge exosome engineering approach for enhanced surface display of biologics

·3 min read

Evox's engineered exosomes show better efficacy compared to conventional biologics and significantly outperformed other previously published exosome display platforms

OXFORD, England, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ('Evox' or the 'Company'), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announces that it has, in close collaboration with one of its co-founder's lab at the Karolinska Institute, published a landmark paper in Nature Biomedical Engineering outlining the engineering of exosomes for surface display of proteins. The publication demonstrates the ability to engineer exosomes to display specific protein receptors on their surface and through that optimisation achieve better efficacy relative to conventional biologics in three different mouse inflammatory disease models. In addition, Evox's technology for displaying and oligomerising proteins on the exosome surface significantly (p < 0.0001) outperforms other previously described exosome surface display scaffolds including Lamp2b and PTGFRN.

As a proof of concept for the display of therapeutic proteins on the exosome surface, the authors systematically screened and optimised the surface display of proteins using TNFa and IL6 inhibitors as a model system. They demonstrated that hundreds of copies of protein could be displayed on the surface of exosomes, that the two inhibitors could be co-expressed at the same time on the exosome creating a multi-specific drug, and that these exosomes demonstrated roughly 10-fold improved efficacy over the soluble versions of the biologics in vitro and outperformed them in murine models of systemic inflammation, neuroinflammation, and intestinal inflammation.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"This publication highlights a small part of our cutting edge DeliverEXTM technology that enables the engineering of exosomes to effectively display and deliver drugs. Exosome surface display of proteins results in significantly improved potency relative to conventional biologics. In much the same way as bivalent mAb are more efficacious than monovalent Fab drugs, multivalent display of hundreds of copies of protein on exosomes markedly improves activity relative to the soluble biologic alone even when judged on an equimolar basis. Evox is using this surface display approach in several of its therapeutic programmes and this complements our other work on exosome-mediated intracellular delivery of drug payloads such as enzymes, RNAi and AAV."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEXTM technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

For further information visit: www.evoxtherapeutics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-paper-highlights-evox-therapeutics-cutting-edge-exosome-engineering-approach-for-enhanced-surface-display-of-biologics-301394614.html

SOURCE Evox Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Simulated AI creatures demonstrate how mind and body evolve and succeed together

    Artificial intelligence is often thought of as disembodied: a mind like a program, floating in a digital void. Stanford scientists were curious about the physical-mental interplay in our own evolution from blobs to tool-using apes. The experiment they designed is similar in some ways to simulated environments that have been used for decades to test evolutionary algorithms.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Why this Big Pharma wants to expand its Peninsula incubator

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is looking to expand the South San Francisco incubator it launched less than two years ago. CEO Dave Ricks said the company's Lilly Gateway Labs — a 66,000-square-foot site with 32 lab benches along Gateway Boulevard — is "a blowout success" and has a waiting list of small companies. Ricks did not say how much more space Indianapolis-based Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is eyeing but it is looking within the incubator's current complex, operated by a joint venture of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP), as well as other spaces in the Bay Area.

  • Russian actress rockets into orbit for movie shoot in space

    Actress Yulia Pereshild and her director-cameraman will spend 12 days aboard the International Space Station.

  • Rocket Lab Stock Is Soaring Because It Was Chosen to Launch NASA’s Solar Sail

    NASA selected Rocket Lab USA to launch its Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, or ACS3. It's another big win for the space startup.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Could Pose Serious Risks, Scientists Warn

    Researchers say the drug could integrate itself into patients' DNA, theoretically leading to cancer. Merck says its tests show that isn't an issue.

  • 'Earthshine' is dimming and that's bad news for the climate

    Earth's warming oceans are causing the planet to reflect less sunlight back into space.

  • Nasa to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 'Armageddon' test of planetary defences

    Nasa is set to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid at 15,000mph in its first ever "planetary defence" test to see if it will be able to prevent potentially cataclysmic future collisions.

  • Local Lockheed Martin division wins nearly a half-billion dollars in missile work

    Lockheed Martin Corp. landed a modification to a Space Coast-based missile contract potentially worth more than $1 billion. Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin’s Titusville operations won a $445 million contract modification for a previously-awarded U.S. Navy contract to produce Trident II missiles, the Department of Defense announced Oct. 1. More than one-fifth of the new work will take place on the Space Coast, with 16.6% happening in Cape Canaveral and 6.7% happening in Titusville.

  • Kootenay Silver Reports Best Columba Intercept To Date

    Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce results for 6 additional drill holes from the Columba High-Grade Silver Project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These holes, CDH-21-102 to CDH-21-107, test across the J-Z trap zone some 700 meters east of the F vein.

  • Russian actor blasts off to attempt a world first: a movie in space

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian actress and a film director blasted off for the International Space Station on Tuesday, beating Tom Cruise in the race to shoot the first movie in space. Russian state media provided blanket and patriotic coverage in the run-up, with a countdown clock running on Channel One and news anchors framing the development as a significant breakthrough by Russia that the rest of the world is watching closely. The launch to film the movie "The challenge" puts Russia on course to beat the United States in the latest chapter of the space race.

  • "Once-in-a-lifetime" tardigrade found in ancient amber

    Tardigrades, also known as water bears, can survive almost anything, from the depths of the ocean to space itself — but finding their fossils is a rare event that has only happened twice before.

  • A Stargazer's Guide to the Draconid Meteor Shower: Here's When It Will Peak and How to Watch

    The 2021 Draconid meteor shower is expected to peak in the early evening on Oct. 8, but you might be able to catch a glimpse a few nights early, starting Oct. 6

  • Crew 3 mission

    Crew 3 mission

  • The October 2021 New Moon In Libra Could Set Relationships Ablaze

    Thanks to guest appearances from aggressive Mars and shocking Uranus, you might want to keep your new moon plans fairly low-key.

  • Six-year-old finds fossil of prehistoric elephant ancestor in Michigan creek

    Julian Gagnon, who found the tooth, first thought he would ‘get a million dollars for the discovery’

  • Blue Origin employees accuse company of mishandling harassment allegations

    A letter signed by 21 current and former employees of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin accuses the company of mishandling harassment allegations and raises questions about its culture.The big picture: Blue Origin is trying to compete with SpaceX and others for lucrative government contracts but it's facing employee attrition rates as high as 20%, according to a report from CNBC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Blue Origin launched Bezos and thre

  • Kamala Harris Will Host YouTube Special About Space Exploration: 'We're Going to Learn So Much'

    "I just love the idea of exploring the unknown," the vice president, who also serves as head of the National Space Council, says in a preview for Get Curious with Vice President Harris, which launches Thursday