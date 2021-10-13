U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.13
    +6.86 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.58
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +33.80 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.57 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    +0.0072 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3100
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,464.58
    +2,749.84 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.63
    +18.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Landmark School Choice Initiative Receives Go Ahead To Begin Signature Drive To Qualify For November 2022 Ballot

·3 min read

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Californians for School Choice today announced that the California Attorney General's Office has issued the official title and summary for the landmark Educational Freedom Act Initiative. Proponents can now move forward to collect the 1 million signatures needed to qualify the initiative to be placed on the November 2022 election ballot. The Educational Freedom Act, if approved by voters, would bring true school choice to all K-12 students in the state who choose to opt-into the proposed program.

"Today marks the culmination of three years of hard work from our dedicated network of grassroots supporters that created this real movement for true school choice reform," said Mike Alexander, Chair, Californians for School Choice. "Under the Educational Freedom Act students would be able to attend any accredited private or religious school of their choice and save any money left over for college, vocational training or other qualified expense."

California currently has nearly 6.6 million K-12 students. Six million attend public schools, 471,000 attend private schools and another 84,000 homeschooled.

"The Educational Freedom Act is unique because it does not call for a means test," said Alexander. "It gives all students equal access to accredited schools that they might not be otherwise able to afford. There are no caps on the savings accounts."

The Educational Freedom Act has four key components:

  • An Educational Savings Account ("ESA") will be established for each K-12 child in California on request. The Act treats all K-12 California students equally.

  • Each year, that account will be credited with the student's share of what are known as Prop 98 funds. That share will rise to over $14,000 per year. The Act is designed to be tax neutral and does not impose any changes to public education. All programs under Prop. 98 will continue as before. Students who leave public school will have their fair share of Prop. 98 funds only, which will follow them to the accredited private school of their choice.

  • Parents can direct those funds to a participating public, charter, or accredited private or religious school. Private schools must be accredited and conform with local health and safety standards. There will be no curriculum or hiring requirements. There are no caps on the savings account.

  • Any unspent funds will accumulate and can be spent on college, vocational training or other qualified educational expense. Funds not spent by the time a student reaches age 30 will be returned to the treasury.

Californians for School Choice plans an aggressive statewide signature gathering effort to collect the signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot. Signatures must be gathered within 180 days.

To request a petition to sign and collect signatures, go to https://www.californiaschoolchoice.org/

Ad paid for by Californians for School Choice
Committee major funding from
Dale Broome

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-school-choice-initiative-receives-go-ahead-to-begin-signature-drive-to-qualify-for-november-2022-ballot-301399729.html

SOURCE Californians for School Choice

Recommended Stories

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Caught Fire Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) traded sharply higher today, gaining as much as 13%. The private education stock got a boost from China's decision to back skills-based education and push vocational training. In a press release that dropped late yesterday, the Chinese government laid out a strategy to promote vocational education among its population.

  • Biden wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • Here's when the IRS can check out my bank account

    How about the tax police first prove they can shake more money out of wealthy tax evaders.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Have ADHD? This may be the career path for you

    Johan Wiklund, Professor of entrepreneurship at&nbsp;Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, joins ‘A Time for Change’ to discuss why so many people with ADHD thrive as entrepreneurs. He also discusses his own ADHD diagnosis, and his plans to adapt a business school course for students to better serve students with ADHD.

  • More expensive food, rents boost U.S. inflation; further increases anticipated

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead following a recent surge in the costs of energy products, the report from the Labor Department on Wednesday could test Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's repeated assertion that high inflation is transitory. Powell and the White House have blamed supply chain bottlenecks for the high inflation.

  • Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper" of the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly asset purchases was reached at its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/fed-likely-open-bond-buying-taper-door-hedge-outlook-2021-09-22, "participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes of that meeting. With the economy set to grow this year at its fastest pace in decades, inflation riding well above the Fed's comfort zone and the labor market much healed from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues want to start cutting back on the bond-buying program the central bank put in place to spur the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Afghanistan mission ‘was a failure’: Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal

    Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • Stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data has bond traders weighing the risk of a Fed policy error

    Yields from 7 years and out were moving lower on Wednesday, while the spread between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed following September's CPI report.

  • Breaking down the legality of workplace vaccine mandates

    University of California Hastings College of Law Professor Dorit Rubinstein Reiss joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Texas Govenor Greg Abbott's move to ban vaccine mandates.&nbsp;

  • Amazon, Third-Party Sellers Spur Fake Goods, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Third-party marketplaces like the one created by Amazon.com Inc. are flooding the U.S. market with imitation goods, according to a report commissioned by a group of retailers and manufacturers. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresImports of such goo

  • Inflation Ticked Up In September. Here’s What That Means for the Fed’s Tapering Plans.

    The data are unlikely to have a major influence on the Federal Reserve's decision to start phasing out its emergency bond-buying program in November.

  • U.S. to reopen land border to fully vaccinated Canadians next month

    "The sigh of relief coming from the northern border communities following this announcement is so loud it can practically be heard on either end of the Peace Bridge," said New York Rep. Brian Higgins.

  • Putin Sees European Gas Crisis as Russia’s Golden Chance

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from crowing over Europe’s gas crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin now sees a chance to capitalize on it. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresPutin wants to press the European Union to rewrite some of the rules of its gas market after yea

  • The Unlikely Issue Shaping the Virginia Governor's Race: Schools

    WINCHESTER, Va. — As a lifelong Republican in her home state of Virginia, Tammy Yoder faithfully casts her ballot for those who want to lower taxes, oppose abortion and back other conservative causes. But the issue that transformed Yoder, a stay-at-home mother, from a reliable voter to the kind of person who brings three young children to an evening campaign rally was not her Christian values or her pocketbook. It was something even more personal, she said: what her children learn in school. Sig

  • Donald Trump discusses crypto in China, Xi JinPing, and more

    Former President Donald Trump on cryptocurrency in China: ‘I’m a big fan of our currency and I don’t want to have other currencies coming out and hurting or demeaning the dollar in any way.’

  • U.S. to open Canada, Mexico borders for vaccinated visitors

    Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • China Not ‘Dumb’ Enough for Lehman Moment, StanChart CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government won’t allow the turbulence surrounding stricken property developer China Evergrande Group to turn into a systemic crisis, the chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Plc said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Yea

  • Schiff 'can't answer' whether cognitive decline disqualified Mueller from leading Russia investigation

    Should Robert Mueller have been in charge of the Russia investigation if he was experiencing cognitive decline? Rep. Adam Schiff, a vocal promoter of Trump-Russia collusion claims, refuses to say.

  • Biden agrees to Trump information request, in move that could alter executive privilege

    It’s a risky move by President Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics.