Landmarked 1920s-era house on Palm Beach's Seaspray Ave. fetches $10.4M after restoration

After undergoing an extensive renovation, a landmarked house built in 1924 on Seaspray Avenue in Palm Beach has sold for $10.4 million to a couple from Virginia.

The deed recorded April 2 shows the buyers were retired U.S. Army Col. Freeman Jones, a strategic-planning specialist, and his wife Anne Beverly McCormack Jones, president of a Chicago-based nonprofit foundation.

The Mediterranean-style house at 215 Seaspray Ave. was renovated by businessman and seasonal Palm Beach resident Bijon Memar, who sold it through an ownership entity affiliated with his Buckhead Development LLC. Memar has renovated and restored three other properties in Midtown Palm Beach over the past few years.

Memar, whose primary home is in Atlanta, turned to remodeling and restoring older houses after selling the company he founded — Medac Inc., a provider of anesthesia products and services based in North Augusta, South Carolina, he previously told the Palm Beach Daily News. Memar also founded KAM Technologies, a related company.

The four-bedroom house has 2,645 square feet of living space, inside and out. It stands on one of the so-called “Sea streets” — the others being Seaview and Seabreeze avenues — in a neighborhood among the oldest platted in town. Seaspray Avenue is two blocks north of Royal Palm Way.

A restored Mediterranean-style house at 215 Seaspray Ave. has sold for a recorded $10.4 million in Midtown Palm Beach.

The house’s sales listing described it as “a Mediterranean jewel” that had been “reimagined” in a project designed by Smith Kellogg Architecture. SMI Landscape Architecture handled the plans for the outdoor areas.

The renovation was extensive, with new flooring, doors, hardwood, trim, insulation and lighting throughout to ensure “a seamless blend of historic charm and modern convenience,” the listing said.

Among its features, the house has a well-equipped kitchen with custom cabinets and fixtures by Franz and Waterworks.

A landmarked Mediterranean-style house at 215 Seaspray Ave. in Midtown Palm Beach has changed hands for a recorded $10.4 million after being listed with a price of $10.8 million

In a phone interview, Memar praised architect Kristin Kellogg for her insight into and respect for historic homes.

“She has a passion for these properties,” he said. “We didn’t cut any corners.”

Story continues

In a town where people often choose to tear down rather than renovate, restoring older homes in Palm Beach has become critical, he said, to help ensure they will be enjoyed by future generations.

“I love Palm Beach,” he added, “and I want to keep Palm Beach the way that it is.”

Toward that end, Memar pursued a landmark designation for the property after he bought it for about $4 million in April 2021. The town granted the request in January 2022. The designation protects the exterior walls from significant alteration unless the project is approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

A report prepared for the landmarks board said the house was worthy of landmark status: “Although 215 Seaspray Avenue has had (prior) alterations, the major character defining features of the house remain and therefore the house retains its historic architectural integrity.”

The report later described the original owners, John H. Gibbons and his wife, Maud, as prominent Palm Beach winter residents and noted that E.B. Walton, who designed and built it, was a well-respected master builder.

A photo taken for the Landmarks Preservation Commission shows what the house at 215 Seaspray Ave. looked like before it was designated a town landmark in 2022.

The sale closed March 27, according to the multiple listing service. Sotheby’s International Realty agents Todd and Frances Peter represented the seller, a limited liability company named 215 Seaspray Ave LLC, controlled by Memar. The Peters listed the house in November at $11.2 million but in January reduced the price to $10.8 million, the multiple listing service shows.

Todd Peter declined to comment. The MLS does not identify the agent who represented the buyers.

After his retirement from the army, Freeman Jones served as a director for a company called Grey Ghost International, according to public records. His wife heads the Anne Beverly McCormack Foundation, which distributes charitable grants. Property records show the couple owns a house in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Joneses could not be reached for comment.

Memar’s other renovation projects include a 1925 house at 315 Seaspray Ave., which he sold for a recorded $7.58 million last May in a deal handled on both sides by agent Elizabeth DeWoody of Compass Florida.

He has also renovated a four-bedroom house built in 1948 at 236 Pendleton Ave., which the Peters have listed for sale at $14.6 million.

When in Palm Beach, Memar resides in a 1925 house, with a guesthouse, he restored at 142 Seabreeze Ave. The Peters have that listed five-bedroom property at just under $13 million.

*

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Restored landmarked home in Palm Beach sells for more than $10 million