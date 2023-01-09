U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

LandOpt Kicks off 2023 With Another New Member

LandOpt
·2 min read
LandOpt
LandOpt

Registration for Prospective Members’ February Workshop Now Open

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt,  which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase revenue, cash flow and profitability, is welcoming 2023 with another new member, the second to be announced within the last month.

Ground Works Land Design, Northeast Ohio’s premier residential and commercial landscape and design company, is now part of the LandOpt network. Last month Dean’s Lawn and Landscaping , which serves northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan, joined LandOpt.

“Our entire management team wants to grow Ground Works to the next level, but we’re so busy taking care of customers no one is focused on getting us there,” said Tony Nasrallah, Ground Works founder and president. “LandOpt will provide the unbiased perspectives, knowledge and processes we need. They also will hold us accountable as we work toward our goals.”

Nasrallah added that the strength of LandOpt’s network also was a selling point. “We aspire to become a top 100 landscaping company,” he added. “Knowing that some of LandOpt’s members have already achieved that status tells us that we can, too.”

Contractors Urged to Register Today for Prospective Member’s Workshop

Other landscape contractors who are committed to growth will have a unique opportunity to experience what LandOpt offers at the Rock On! Prospective Members Workshop. To be held February 21-23 in Phoenix, the event includes a workshop designed to help contractors grow sales and improve efficiency. Attendees will receive a complimentary business review. They also will participate in a portion of LandOpt’s annual Principals Meeting and Sales Rep Boot Camp, which includes a keynote by landscape industry marketing expert Jack Jostes.

“Given the economic headwinds contractors face, this is an ideal time to explore LandOpt membership,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt president. “Along with actionable information and advice, guests will be able to meet and interact with current members.”

Seats are limited. For more information and to register visit: https://landopt.com/rock-on-prospective-members-workshop.

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit:  www.landopt.com.

A photo of Tony Nasrallah is available upon request.

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892


