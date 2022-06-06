U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

LandOpt Names Ashley Wojciechowski People Coach

LandOpt
·2 min read
LandOpt
LandOpt

Ashley Wojciechowski

Ashley Wojciechowski is LandOpt's new people coach.
Ashley Wojciechowski is LandOpt's new people coach.

PITTSBURGH, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase profitability, cash flow and revenue, has hired Ashley Wojciechowski as people coach.

Wojciechowski will work with LandOpt’s contractors in every aspect of hiring, from creating job descriptions, recruiting, screening and hiring to onboarding new team members. She spent the last five years in a variety of HR positions at Maxim Healthcare Services, a national provider of home health care, staffing and workforce solutions. Most recently she was a senior HR field support specialist.

“Hiring, training and retaining people is the biggest burden landscape contractors face today,” said Jim Westover, LandOpt president. “LandOpt takes pride in helping them manage and improve every aspect of their businesses, which is why we are so happy Ashley is joining our team. She will be an invaluable resource to our contractors at a time when they need her the most.”

Westover added that LandOpt’s proprietary approach includes a unique combination of ongoing coaching and personal support, as well as tools created specifically for the landscape contracting industry.

“My parents are small business owners who face the same types of HR challenges LandOpt contractors do,” Wojciechowski said. “I’m really excited about helping other small businesses manage and improve such a vital aspect of their operations. Like home health care, the landscape business is very fast-paced and demanding, and I am looking forward to this new opportunity.”

About LandOpt

Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit:  www.landopt.com.

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d49c1bf1-b028-40b0-9f1c-4993ea4c369d


