LandOrc Enters India : A US$ 1 Trillion Opportunity

·3 min read

Bringing lower cost capital to property developers with significant upsides and security to lenders.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian real estate industry is in the spotlight, global investors have invested US$ 5 billion of investments in 2020 alone and has seen the participation of marquee investors like Blackrock, Oaktree, Bain Capital, Capital Land, Sumitomo, Meritz etc.

LandOrc Enters India : A USD$1 Trillion Real Estate Market Opportunities
LandOrc Enters India : A USD$1 Trillion Real Estate Market Opportunities

However the capital has been focussed on the larger cities and is still inadequate to fill the funding requirement in India. VC Circle estimates the real estate funding gap in India at US$ 100 billion.

This funding gap is most felt in the 104 Tier 2 cities in India, already representing 75% of India's aggregate GDP. Real estate activity in the Tier 2 and 3 cities are experiencing the highest growth rate, especially in the smaller scaled projects.

LandOrc is focussing specifically on this segment by tapping into alternate funding available from the large capital base within Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and crypto assets of US$ 2.2 trillion, globally.

Offering lending with an average deal size of US$ 150 thousand per project and with tenures of less than six months to fill the funding gap in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The low value, high volume and fast turnaround of projects offers risk mitigation to lenders. Ensuring a high debt scenario for a single property developer like Evergrande is unlikely to happen. Additionally the lending is secured against a land collateral, held via a Non Fungible Token (NFT) on the blockchain.

The transparency and speed of a blockchain based approval system ensures that the property developers are able to access lending at a faster time frame and the cost of capital is lower than what is available locally. Thus LandOrc is enabling the reduction of the cost of housing and providing a growth driver to the real estate industry.

The LandOrc team on-ground has deep experience in real estate and finance to ensure that the lending process is done within local regulatory frameworks and is scalable over time.

This tokenization of lending allows for global investors to participate from the comfort of home to achieve upto 20% APR (annual percentage returns) on the LandOrc platform.

The real estate industry globally has been facing a funding gap despite all the governmental quantitative easing efforts during the pandemic. Most of the benefits from the easing have been targeting end consumers and individuals and not the businesses. This has further accentuated the funding gap already faced by real estate developers prior to the pandemic.

LandOrc is in the process of replicating the same lending model in other markets like Australia, United States, Sri Lanka, Canada etc. Focussing on high interest segments.

The World Economic Forum had estimated the size of tokenization of assets to reach US$ 24 trillion by the year 2027. The rise of technologies like blockchain has fast forwarded the growth of tokenization, for any asset or financial instrument.

This impact is seen in the growth of NFT marketplaces that have reached US$ 2.5 billion sales focussing primarily on art, entertainment and gaming sectors.

LandOrc, a company headquartered out of the United Arab Emirates, is tokenizing lending to the real estate industry and redefining the industry,

This offering allows individuals and companies involved in DeFi to diversify their investments and include assets that are linked to real world assets like land and real estate. Thus ensuring greater security for their investments and compliance to the increasing regulation seen within the crypto environment.

Based on an expected APR of upto 20% the LandOrc utility token LORC is expected to grow by three times based on independent analysts using dividend discount model.

LORC tokens have high liquidity and offer secondary market exposure having been already listed on Uniswap and with upcoming listing in large centralised exchanges like Coinsbit and Bitforex scheduled in October, and few more in upcoming months.

For more details visit www.landorc.io

SOURCE LandOrc

