Lands' End Announces Participation in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual ICR Conference, held at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 with a fireside chat presentation at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Jerome Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew McLean, Chief Executive Officer – Designate, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. Operating out of America’s heartland, we believe our vision and values make a strong connection with our core customers. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

